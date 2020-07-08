Delaware State University to hold in-person fall classes

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A university in Delaware has announced it will hold a hybrid of in-person and online classes…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A university in Delaware has announced it will hold a hybrid of in-person and online classes for the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delaware State University unveiled its reopening plan for the semester Tuesday.

The Delaware News Journal reports the hybrid formula will limit those on the school’s campus to 3,000 people.

The university says face coverings will be required and students and staff will have to complete a daily screening questionnaire.

The school says coronavirus testing will also be provided to students and staff before and after they arrive on campus.

The fall semester will begin on August 25.

