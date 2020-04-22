Johns Hopkins cuts pay, warns of layoffs in wake of virus

Johns Hopkins University says it will halt contributions to employees’ retirement plans and cut salaries in its leadership.

The school in Baltimore also said that some employees are expected to be furloughed or laid off.

The Baltimore Sun reports that university President Ronald Daniels announced the changes in a letter posted online Tuesday. He said the university is projected to suffer significant revenue losses after a “dramatic and unprecedented contraction” because of the coronavirus.

Daniels said that he and Provost Sunil Kumar will cut their salaries by 20% in fiscal year 2021.

Other deans and university officers will cut their pay by 10%.

