Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 76, Orange County 49

Altavista 52, Chatham 42

Amelia Academy 70, Southampton Academy 51

Atlantic Shores Christian 65, Broadwater Academy 37

Banner Christian 78, Tidewater Academy 62

Benedictine 78, Carmel 63

Blue Ridge School 64, Hargrave Military 52

Booker T. Washington 46, Norcom 33

Broad Run 69, Tuscarora 67

Brooke Point 56, Mountain View 54

Brunswick Academy 83, Kenston Forest 56

Buckingham County 76, Nottoway 57

Cape Henry Collegiate 72, Norfolk Collegiate 67

Carlisle 88, New Covenant 52

Cave Spring 78, Pulaski County 34

Central – Wise 59, Abingdon 53

Centreville 53, Oakton 49

Chancellor 64, King George 42

Christiansburg 73, Hidden Valley 43

Church Hill Academy 58, Williamsburg Christian Academy 51

Churchland 78, Woodrow Wilson 72

Collegiate-Richmond 65, Woodberry Forest 55

Colonial Forge 62, Stafford 59

Colonial Heights 75, Dinwiddie 47

Courtland 73, Eastern View 45

Cumberland 58, Prince Edward County 51

Dan River 84, Gretna 60

Deep Run 51, Hermitage 41

Eastside 74, Thomas Walker 55

Edison 74, George Marshall 66

Episcopal 60, Landon, Md. 54

Fairfax 57, W.T. Woodson 36

Fluvanna 69, Monticello 60

GW-Danville 83, Patrick County 38

Gate City 70, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 55

Gateway Christian 55, Denbigh Baptist 28

Gonzaga College, D.C. 75, Paul VI Catholic High School 72

Goochland 69, Bluestone 47

Green Run 67, Frank Cox 51

Grundy 65, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48

Halifax County 67, Magna Vista 61

Hayfield 62, Mount Vernon 35

Herndon 53, McLean 50

Hickory 38, Grassfield 36

Highland-Warrenton 81, Wakefield School 29

Hopewell 72, Meadowbrook 50

Independence 57, Park View-Sterling 50

Indian River 84, Great Bridge 54

J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 52

James Monroe 66, Caroline 63

James Robinson 65, West Springfield 37

Kecoughtan 59, Woodside 55

Kempsville 61, First Colonial 59

King’s Fork High School 85, Nansemond River 70

Lake Taylor 65, Granby 37

Landstown 68, Kellam 44

Lee High 42, Ridgeview 40

Lee-Springfield 62, Falls Church 57, OT

Liberty Christian 55, Liberty-Bedford 45

Loudoun County 62, Dominion 56

Loudoun Valley 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 47

Louisa 64, Charlottesville 59

Maggie L. Walker GS 72, Hanover 67

Manassas Park 70, Warren County 66

Manchester 94, Powhatan 55

Martinsville 66, Bassett 44

Maury 61, Norview 59

Middleburg Academy 76, Takoma Academy, Md. 46

Mills Godwin 53, J.R. Tucker 39

Mountain View Christian Academy 25, Grace Christian 7

Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Walsingham Academy 46

Norfolk Christian School 77, Catholic High School of Va Beach 57

North Stafford 57, Riverbend 52

Oscar Smith 91, Lakeland 68

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 85, Blacksburg 53

Peninsula Catholic 87, Greenbrier Christian 48

Phoebus 73, Warwick 61

Portsmouth Christian 71, Isle of Wight Academy 55

Potomac School 52, Maret, D.C. 50

Richlands 78, Marion 48

Richmond Christian 65, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 33

Riverheads 60, Buffalo Gap 58

Rockbridge County 62, Waynesboro 53

Salem-Va. Beach 48, Bayside 42

South County 64, Lake Braddock 58

South Lakes 71, Washington-Lee 47

Spotswood 64, Broadway 46

St. Annes-Belfield 78, St. Christopher’s 68

St. John Paul the Great 96, Virginia Academy 65

Steward School 67, Hampton Roads 42

StoneBridge School 56, Hampton Christian 45

Strasburg 68, Madison County 40

Stuarts Draft 94, R.E. Lee-Staunton 80

T.C. Williams 77, Annandale 68

Thomas Dale 59, Matoaca 45

Turner Ashby 49, Harrisonburg 36

Twin Springs 64, Rye Cove 46

Union 65, John Battle 43

William Byrd 63, Franklin County 53

William Monroe 73, Skyline 42

Woodstock Central 66, Brentsville 39

Yorktown 77, Langley 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 82, Central – Wise 44

Albemarle 60, Orange County 36

Amelia County 53, Randolph-Henry 24

Booker T. Washington 46, Norcom 33

Brentsville 55, Woodstock Central 32

Buckingham County 67, Nottoway 66, 2OT

Caroline 64, James Monroe 41

Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Norfolk Christian School 40

Collegiate-Richmond 51, St. John Paul the Great 45

Colonial Forge 63, Stafford 45

Colonial Heights 45, Dinwiddie 36

Deep Run 46, Hermitage 35

Denbigh Baptist 29, Gateway Christian 24

Dominion 48, Loudoun County 27

Douglas Freeman 41, Maggie L. Walker GS 36

E.C. Glass 57, Amherst County 37

Eastern View 58, Courtland 27

Eastside 65, Thomas Walker 48

Edison 61, George Marshall 41

Episcopal 50, Flint Hill School 44

Floyd County 62, Alleghany 46

Fluvanna 56, Monticello 48

Fort Defiance 58, Wilson Memorial 51

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Christ Chapel Academy 18

GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 40

Gate City 43, Daniel Boone, Tenn. 41

Giles 49, Radford 25

Glen Allen 59, Patrick Henry-Ashland 58

Goochland 67, Bluestone 34

Grafton 50, Smithfield 35

Grassfield 57, Hickory 37

Greenbrier Christian 70, Peninsula Catholic 27

Hampton 87, Gloucester 20

Highland-Warrenton 74, Wakefield School 16

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 63, Fuqua School 9

Hopewell 59, Meadowbrook 33

Indian River 54, Great Bridge 53

Isle of Wight Academy 59, Portsmouth Christian 17

Kecoughtan 62, Woodside 37

Kempsville 81, First Colonial 40

King George 64, Chancellor 34

King’s Fork High School 54, Nansemond River 18

Lafayette 38, Poquoson 26

Lake Taylor 99, Granby 2

Lakeland 62, Oscar Smith 34

Landstown 47, Kellam 29

Lee High 63, Falls Church 51

Lee-Davis 54, Powhatan 37

Liberty Christian 50, Liberty-Bedford 21

Louisa 51, Charlottesville 50

Luray 61, Rappahannock County 47

Magna Vista 49, Halifax County 38

Marion 55, Richlands 35

Martinsville 61, Bassett 24

Matoaca 56, Thomas Dale 32

Mills Godwin 39, J.R. Tucker 26

Nansemond-Suffolk 72, Walsingham Academy 32

New Covenant 46, Carlisle 44

New Kent 69, Jamestown 62, 2OT

North Stafford 44, Riverbend 40

Norview 69, Maury 25

Ocean Lakes 31, Tallwood 23

Page County 60, East Rockingham 33

Park View-Sterling 41, Independence 24

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 55, Grundy 41

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 46, Blacksburg 33

Paul VI Catholic High School 74, Holy Cross, Md. 8

Prince Edward County 42, Cumberland 38

Prince George 54, Petersburg 47

Pulaski County 66, Cave Spring 48

Ridgeview 65, Lee High 24

Rockbridge County 52, Waynesboro 37

Rural Retreat 61, Chilhowie 38

Salem-Va. Beach 58, Bayside 41

Seton School 57, Middleburg Academy 26

Skyline 73, William Monroe 42

South County 54, Lake Braddock 50

Spotswood 72, Broadway 19

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Central Virginia Home School 41

Steward School 58, Hampton Roads 29

Strasburg 42, Madison County 41

Stuarts Draft 53, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38

T.C. Williams 52, Annandale 26

Tandem Friends School 47, Fredericksburg Academy 36

The Covenant School 59, Chatham Hall 15

Trinity Episcopal 72, St. Catherine’s 56

Turner Ashby 49, Harrisonburg 36

Tuscarora 54, Broad Run 41

Twin Springs 57, Rye Cove 30

Union 73, John Battle 26

Va. Episcopal 37, Eastern Mennonite 23

Veritas Classic Christian School 38, St. Margaret’s 24

W.T. Woodson 33, Fairfax 27

Warhill 52, York 22

Warren County 47, Manassas Park 32

Warwick 50, Phoebus 45

West Springfield 38, James Robinson 26

Western Branch 48, Deep Creek 43

Woodrow Wilson 67, Churchland 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bruton vs. Tabb, ccd.

Narrows vs. Bland County, ccd.

