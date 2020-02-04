Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 62, Nandua 48
Armstrong 59, Lee-Davis 46
Auburn 72, Galax 36
Bethel 50, Hampton 39
Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Paul VI Catholic High School 48
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 86, Banner Christian 79
Blue Ridge School 54, Miller School 39
Broadway 35, Rockbridge County 32
Buckingham County 59, Amelia County 54
Cape Henry Collegiate 58, Norfolk Academy 36
Carroll County 55, Alleghany 52
Catholic High School of Va Beach 68, Hampton Roads 49
Central – Wise 76, Union 69
Centreville 70, Justice High School 33
Chancellor 83, Caroline 65
Charlottesville 68, Fluvanna 60
Christchurch 52, Benedictine 51
Courtland 77, King George 43
Eastern Montgomery 72, Highland-Monterey 39
Eastside 70, Castlewood 34
Edison 77, Wakefield 74
Episcopal 71, St. Albans, D.C. 54
Falls Church 56, TJ-Alexandria 47
Flint Hill School 69, St. Andrew’s, Md. 64
Flint Hill School 69, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64
Fredericksburg Academy 76, Fresta Valley Christian School 28
Fredericksburg Christian 49, Wakefield School 41
Fredericksburg Christian 49, Wakefield School 41
Freedom (South Riding) 59, Rock Ridge 57
Gate City 84, Ridgeview 42
George Marshall 87, Lee-Springfield 80
George Mason 62, Brentsville 29
George Wythe-Wytheville 40, Fort Chiswell 38
Glenvar 80, Giles 43
Graham 84, Richlands 63
Grayson County 48, Bland County 46
Green Run 56, First Colonial 49
Gretna 72, Altavista 67
Halifax County 70, Bassett 42
Hargrave Military 69, North Cross 66
Henrico 61, Hanover 47
Highland Springs 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
Holston 61, Rural Retreat 28
Hopewell 83, Petersburg 82
Indian River 71, Hickory 56
Isle of Wight Academy 65, Hampton Christian 55
J.I. Burton 67, Twin Springs 56
James Madison 63, Westfield 58
James Monroe 69, Spotsylvania 42
John Marshall 80, Deep Run 56
Kecoughtan 95, Denbigh 65
Kempsville 49, Salem-Va. Beach 43
King William 53, Carver Academy 51
Lake Braddock 92, Fairfax 81
Lakeland 85, Nansemond River 68
Lebanon 53, Marion 40
Lee High 48, John Battle 36
Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 53, OT
Magna Vista 74, Patrick County 47
Matoaca 73, Dinwiddie 68
Maury 40, Booker T. Washington 26
Menchville 107, Warwick 70
Millbrook 63, Culpeper 50
Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Greenbrier Christian 40
Nelson County 64, Chatham 60
Norfolk Christian School 105, Veritas Collegiate Academy 68
Norfolk Collegiate 76, Walsingham Academy 63
North Stafford 75, Brooke Point 66
Northside 73, Lord Botetourt 63
Northwood 75, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47
Norview 61, Lake Taylor 53
Oakton 71, Chantilly 35
Oscar Smith 79, Great Bridge 46
Page County 54, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 47, OT
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66, Cave Spring 63
Patriot 73, Osbourn Park 53
Phelps, Ky. 57, Hurley 31
Portsmouth Christian 65, Gateway Christian 42
Potomac 67, Colgan 50
Potomac Falls 70, Woodgrove 49
Potomac School 56, Avalon, Md. 55
Prince George 70, Colonial Heights 61
Princess Anne 61, Bayside 42
Pulaski County 60, Hidden Valley 45
Radford 55, Floyd County 36
Richmond Christian 80, Southampton Academy 26
Riverside 63, Briar Woods 56
Rye Cove 79, Thomas Walker 60
Salem 79, Blacksburg 55
South County 63, James Robinson 61
South Lakes 60, McLean 35
Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 48
St. John Paul the Great 71, St. Christopher’s 62
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 72, Bullis, Md. 67
StoneBridge School 64, Atlantic Shores Christian 38
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 63, Battlefield 62
Tandem Friends School 75, Randolph-Macon Academy 58
The Covenant School 64, Veritas Classic Christian School 50
Timberlake Christian 68, Christian Heritage Academy 67
Trinity Episcopal 75, Woodberry Forest 53
Tuscarora 60, Heritage (Leesburg) 54
Varina 59, Atlee 54
Virginia High 64, Tazewell 51
W.T. Woodson 57, West Springfield 50
Washington-Lee 53, Langley 43
West Potomac 65, Annandale 48
Western Branch 73, King’s Fork High School 72
William Byrd 56, Staunton River 47
William Fleming 55, Franklin County 40
William Monroe 64, Manassas Park 62
Wilson Memorial 96, Stuarts Draft 88
Woodbridge 72, C.D. Hylton 68
Woodside 66, Heritage-Newport News 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 56, Buckingham County 55
Atlee 62, Varina 27
Banner Christian 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35
Battlefield 60, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 49
Blacksburg 45, Salem 44
Booker T. Washington 55, Maury 40
Briar Woods 51, Riverside 41
Broadway 50, Rockbridge County 40
Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Hampton Roads 15
Charlottesville 55, Fluvanna 40
Collegiate-Richmond 36, St. Catherine’s 26
Craig County 50, Bath County 44
Deep Creek 49, Grassfield 25
Deep Run 47, John Marshall 36
Douglas Freeman 40, Hermitage 21
Eastern Montgomery 62, Highland-Monterey 18
Eastside 65, Castlewood 10
Fauquier 48, John Handley 32
First Colonial 54, Green Run 35
Fredericksburg Christian 51, Wakefield School 30
Freedom (South Riding) 39, Rock Ridge 26
Galax 50, Auburn 38
George Mason 46, Brentsville 40
Gloucester 61, Phoebus 27
Grayson County 43, Bland County 30
Great Bridge 52, Oscar Smith 51
Halifax County 54, Bassett 40
Hampton 69, Bethel 54
Hanover 59, Henrico 44
Heritage-Newport News 48, Woodside 34
Herndon 66, Yorktown 40
Highland Springs 80, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25
Highland-Warrenton 55, Trinity Christian School 40
Holston 44, Rural Retreat 42
Honaker 70, Grundy 60
James Madison 55, Westfield 28
James Monroe 83, Spotsylvania 41
James River-Midlothian 61, Manchester 49
James Robinson 60, South County 59
James Wood 55, Liberty-Bealeton 40
John Champe 47, Osbourn 35
Justice High School 50, Centreville 42
Kellam 56, Tallwood 21
Kempsville 52, Salem-Va. Beach 47
King George 47, Courtland 22
Lakeland 60, Nansemond River 23
Landstown 53, Ocean Lakes 35
Lebanon 47, Marion 33
Lee-Davis 52, Armstrong 46
Lloyd Bird 46, George Wythe-Richmond 8
Lord Botetourt 63, Northside 29
Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 47
Luray 57, Strasburg 43
Madison County 59, East Rockingham 24
Maggie L. Walker GS 41, J.R. Tucker 30
Magna Vista 46, Patrick County 31
Matoaca 69, Dinwiddie 39
Menchville 85, Warwick 21
Middleburg Academy 48, Trinity at Meadowview 41
Millbrook 66, Culpeper 37
Mills Godwin 35, TJ-Richmond 24
Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Greenbrier Christian 30
Norfolk Collegiate 54, Walsingham Academy 30
Norview 61, Lake Taylor 56
Oakton 53, Chantilly 47
Page County 44, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 37
Parry McCluer 51, Covington 43
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 71, Northwood 17
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Cave Spring 57
Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Bishop McNamara, Md. 29
Phelps, Ky. 37, Hurley 26
Poquoson 34, Jamestown 26
Portsmouth Christian 40, Gateway Christian 33
Princess Anne 75, Bayside 26
Pulaski County 72, Hidden Valley 24
Rappahannock County 64, Clarke County 50
Richlands 47, Graham 45
Ridgeview 46, Gate City 44
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 23
Sherando 43, Kettle Run 36
Smithfield 41, Lafayette 39
St. Annes-Belfield 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 11
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 75, Potomac School 44
Staunton River 44, William Byrd 40
Steward School 62, Peninsula Catholic 24
Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 71, Episcopal 58
StoneBridge School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 20
T.C. Williams 57, Mount Vernon 39
TJ-Alexandria 43, Falls Church 34
The Covenant School 66, Fuqua School 7
Thomas Dale 50, Meadowbrook 47
Thomas Walker 60, Rye Cove 42
Tuscarora 60, Heritage (Leesburg) 54
Union 54, Central – Wise 25
Virginia High 60, Tazewell 41
West Potomac 76, Annandale 26
Western Branch 68, King’s Fork High School 52
William Fleming 63, Franklin County 50
Woodgrove 44, Potomac Falls 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.