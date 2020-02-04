Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 62, Nandua 48 Armstrong 59, Lee-Davis 46 Auburn 72, Galax 36 Bethel 50, Hampton 39 Bishop…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 62, Nandua 48

Armstrong 59, Lee-Davis 46

Auburn 72, Galax 36

Bethel 50, Hampton 39

Bishop McNamara, Md. 62, Paul VI Catholic High School 48

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 86, Banner Christian 79

Blue Ridge School 54, Miller School 39

Broadway 35, Rockbridge County 32

Buckingham County 59, Amelia County 54

Cape Henry Collegiate 58, Norfolk Academy 36

Carroll County 55, Alleghany 52

Catholic High School of Va Beach 68, Hampton Roads 49

Central – Wise 76, Union 69

Centreville 70, Justice High School 33

Chancellor 83, Caroline 65

Charlottesville 68, Fluvanna 60

Christchurch 52, Benedictine 51

Courtland 77, King George 43

Eastern Montgomery 72, Highland-Monterey 39

Eastside 70, Castlewood 34

Edison 77, Wakefield 74

Episcopal 71, St. Albans, D.C. 54

Falls Church 56, TJ-Alexandria 47

Flint Hill School 69, St. Andrew’s, Md. 64

Flint Hill School 69, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 64

Fredericksburg Academy 76, Fresta Valley Christian School 28

Fredericksburg Christian 49, Wakefield School 41

Freedom (South Riding) 59, Rock Ridge 57

Gate City 84, Ridgeview 42

George Marshall 87, Lee-Springfield 80

George Mason 62, Brentsville 29

George Wythe-Wytheville 40, Fort Chiswell 38

Glenvar 80, Giles 43

Graham 84, Richlands 63

Grayson County 48, Bland County 46

Green Run 56, First Colonial 49

Gretna 72, Altavista 67

Halifax County 70, Bassett 42

Hargrave Military 69, North Cross 66

Henrico 61, Hanover 47

Highland Springs 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52

Holston 61, Rural Retreat 28

Hopewell 83, Petersburg 82

Indian River 71, Hickory 56

Isle of Wight Academy 65, Hampton Christian 55

J.I. Burton 67, Twin Springs 56

James Madison 63, Westfield 58

James Monroe 69, Spotsylvania 42

John Marshall 80, Deep Run 56

Kecoughtan 95, Denbigh 65

Kempsville 49, Salem-Va. Beach 43

King William 53, Carver Academy 51

Lake Braddock 92, Fairfax 81

Lakeland 85, Nansemond River 68

Lebanon 53, Marion 40

Lee High 48, John Battle 36

Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 53, OT

Magna Vista 74, Patrick County 47

Matoaca 73, Dinwiddie 68

Maury 40, Booker T. Washington 26

Menchville 107, Warwick 70

Millbrook 63, Culpeper 50

Nansemond-Suffolk 61, Greenbrier Christian 40

Nelson County 64, Chatham 60

Norfolk Christian School 105, Veritas Collegiate Academy 68

Norfolk Collegiate 76, Walsingham Academy 63

North Stafford 75, Brooke Point 66

Northside 73, Lord Botetourt 63

Northwood 75, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47

Norview 61, Lake Taylor 53

Oakton 71, Chantilly 35

Oscar Smith 79, Great Bridge 46

Page County 54, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 47, OT

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66, Cave Spring 63

Patriot 73, Osbourn Park 53

Phelps, Ky. 57, Hurley 31

Portsmouth Christian 65, Gateway Christian 42

Potomac 67, Colgan 50

Potomac Falls 70, Woodgrove 49

Potomac School 56, Avalon, Md. 55

Prince George 70, Colonial Heights 61

Princess Anne 61, Bayside 42

Pulaski County 60, Hidden Valley 45

Radford 55, Floyd County 36

Richmond Christian 80, Southampton Academy 26

Riverside 63, Briar Woods 56

Rye Cove 79, Thomas Walker 60

Salem 79, Blacksburg 55

South County 63, James Robinson 61

South Lakes 60, McLean 35

Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 48

St. John Paul the Great 71, St. Christopher’s 62

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 72, Bullis, Md. 67

StoneBridge School 64, Atlantic Shores Christian 38

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 63, Battlefield 62

Tandem Friends School 75, Randolph-Macon Academy 58

The Covenant School 64, Veritas Classic Christian School 50

Timberlake Christian 68, Christian Heritage Academy 67

Trinity Episcopal 75, Woodberry Forest 53

Tuscarora 60, Heritage (Leesburg) 54

Varina 59, Atlee 54

Virginia High 64, Tazewell 51

W.T. Woodson 57, West Springfield 50

Washington-Lee 53, Langley 43

West Potomac 65, Annandale 48

Western Branch 73, King’s Fork High School 72

William Byrd 56, Staunton River 47

William Fleming 55, Franklin County 40

William Monroe 64, Manassas Park 62

Wilson Memorial 96, Stuarts Draft 88

Woodbridge 72, C.D. Hylton 68

Woodside 66, Heritage-Newport News 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 56, Buckingham County 55

Atlee 62, Varina 27

Banner Christian 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35

Battlefield 60, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 49

Blacksburg 45, Salem 44

Booker T. Washington 55, Maury 40

Briar Woods 51, Riverside 41

Broadway 50, Rockbridge County 40

Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Hampton Roads 15

Charlottesville 55, Fluvanna 40

Collegiate-Richmond 36, St. Catherine’s 26

Craig County 50, Bath County 44

Deep Creek 49, Grassfield 25

Deep Run 47, John Marshall 36

Douglas Freeman 40, Hermitage 21

Eastern Montgomery 62, Highland-Monterey 18

Eastside 65, Castlewood 10

Fauquier 48, John Handley 32

First Colonial 54, Green Run 35

Fredericksburg Christian 51, Wakefield School 30

Freedom (South Riding) 39, Rock Ridge 26

Galax 50, Auburn 38

George Mason 46, Brentsville 40

Gloucester 61, Phoebus 27

Grayson County 43, Bland County 30

Great Bridge 52, Oscar Smith 51

Halifax County 54, Bassett 40

Hampton 69, Bethel 54

Hanover 59, Henrico 44

Heritage-Newport News 48, Woodside 34

Herndon 66, Yorktown 40

Highland Springs 80, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25

Highland-Warrenton 55, Trinity Christian School 40

Holston 44, Rural Retreat 42

Honaker 70, Grundy 60

James Madison 55, Westfield 28

James Monroe 83, Spotsylvania 41

James River-Midlothian 61, Manchester 49

James Robinson 60, South County 59

James Wood 55, Liberty-Bealeton 40

John Champe 47, Osbourn 35

Justice High School 50, Centreville 42

Kellam 56, Tallwood 21

Kempsville 52, Salem-Va. Beach 47

King George 47, Courtland 22

Lakeland 60, Nansemond River 23

Landstown 53, Ocean Lakes 35

Lebanon 47, Marion 33

Lee-Davis 52, Armstrong 46

Lloyd Bird 46, George Wythe-Richmond 8

Lord Botetourt 63, Northside 29

Louisa 52, Western Albemarle 47

Luray 57, Strasburg 43

Madison County 59, East Rockingham 24

Maggie L. Walker GS 41, J.R. Tucker 30

Magna Vista 46, Patrick County 31

Matoaca 69, Dinwiddie 39

Menchville 85, Warwick 21

Middleburg Academy 48, Trinity at Meadowview 41

Millbrook 66, Culpeper 37

Mills Godwin 35, TJ-Richmond 24

Nansemond-Suffolk 68, Greenbrier Christian 30

Norfolk Collegiate 54, Walsingham Academy 30

Norview 61, Lake Taylor 56

Oakton 53, Chantilly 47

Page County 44, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 37

Parry McCluer 51, Covington 43

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 71, Northwood 17

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Cave Spring 57

Paul VI Catholic High School 54, Bishop McNamara, Md. 29

Phelps, Ky. 37, Hurley 26

Poquoson 34, Jamestown 26

Portsmouth Christian 40, Gateway Christian 33

Princess Anne 75, Bayside 26

Pulaski County 72, Hidden Valley 24

Rappahannock County 64, Clarke County 50

Richlands 47, Graham 45

Ridgeview 46, Gate City 44

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 23

Sherando 43, Kettle Run 36

Smithfield 41, Lafayette 39

St. Annes-Belfield 56, Veritas Classic Christian School 11

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 75, Potomac School 44

Staunton River 44, William Byrd 40

Steward School 62, Peninsula Catholic 24

Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 71, Episcopal 58

StoneBridge School 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 20

T.C. Williams 57, Mount Vernon 39

TJ-Alexandria 43, Falls Church 34

The Covenant School 66, Fuqua School 7

Thomas Dale 50, Meadowbrook 47

Thomas Walker 60, Rye Cove 42

Tuscarora 60, Heritage (Leesburg) 54

Union 54, Central – Wise 25

Virginia High 60, Tazewell 41

West Potomac 76, Annandale 26

Western Branch 68, King’s Fork High School 52

William Fleming 63, Franklin County 50

Woodgrove 44, Potomac Falls 21

