Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 71, Lee High 63

Blue Ridge School 79, Eastern Mennonite 46

Briar Woods 66, Woodgrove 38

Broadwater Academy 64, Gateway Christian 62

Carmel 80, Middleburg Academy 76

Cave Spring 61, Hidden Valley 23

Christiansburg 70, Blacksburg 43

Church Hill Academy 38, Benedictine 32

Cosby 61, Midlothian 52

Eastern Montgomery 67, Craig County 32

Eastern View 67, Spotsylvania 48

Fauquier 67, Liberty-Bealeton 42

Fredericksburg Christian 58, Trinity Christian School 49

Green Run 78, Bayside 46

Grundy 57, Twin Valley 40

Hampton Christian 43, Denbigh Baptist 28

Hargrave Military 76, Va. Episcopal 70

Isle of Wight Academy 68, Atlantic Shores Christian 59

John Handley 74, Culpeper 43

Kempsville 55, Kellam 41

Kettle Run 49, James Wood 45

Millbrook 55, Sherando 47

Norfolk Collegiate 93, Deep Creek 63

Northwood 74, Holston 41

Portsmouth Christian 62, StoneBridge School 37

Potomac Falls 91, Stone Bridge 78

Pulaski County 75, Salem 68

Riverside 65, Rock Ridge 50

Smithfield 60, New Kent 48

St. John Paul the Great 91, Christ Chapel Academy 70

The Covenant School 58, Fishburne Military 48

Veritas Collegiate Academy 88, Virginia Academy 71

Wakefield School 38, Randolph-Macon Academy 29

Walsingham Academy 61, Veritas Classic Christian School 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 85, Lee High 49

Amherst County 48, Brookville 43

Atlantic Shores Christian 32, Isle of Wight Academy 28

Bayside 63, Green Run 30

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35, Southampton Academy 27

Cave Spring 56, Hidden Valley 39

Chilhowie 49, Fort Chiswell 46, OT

Deep Creek 51, Norfolk Collegiate 15

Eastern Montgomery 53, Craig County 21

Fauquier 41, Liberty-Bealeton 24

First Colonial 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 29

Flint Hill School 50, Bullis, Md. 47

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Trinity Christian School 46

Grundy 50, Twin Valley 31

Highland-Warrenton 70, Foxcroft 8

Holston 61, Northwood 35

Holy Cross Regional Catholic 52, Carlisle 47

Hopewell 72, Prince George 31

James Wood 56, Kettle Run 23

Jamestown 49, Tabb 41

Kempsville 60, Kellam 56

Lancaster 82, Essex 20

Life Christian 58, Central Virginia Home School 45

Matoaca 66, Petersburg 35

Meadowbrook 75, Dinwiddie 32

Millbrook 86, John Handley 33

Mills Godwin 47, Lee-Davis 37

New Kent 38, Smithfield 34

Paul VI Catholic High School 46, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 29

Potomac Falls 32, Stone Bridge 28

Pulaski County 70, Salem 52

Riverheads 47, Stuarts Draft 33

Riverside 40, Rock Ridge 25

Roanoke Catholic 43, Eastern Mennonite 32

Sherando 77, Culpeper 48

St. Andrew’s, Md. 57, Potomac School 26

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Holton Arms, Md. 33

StoneBridge School 25, Portsmouth Christian 14

The Covenant School 65, Stuart Hall 63

Thomas Dale 50, Colonial Heights 38

Veritas Classic Christian School 31, Walsingham Academy 25

Warhill 55, Lafayette 27

Washington & Lee 48, Northumberland 47

Woodgrove 52, Briar Woods 49

Woodrow Wilson 65, Western Branch 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

York vs. Bruton, ccd.

