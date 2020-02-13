Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 71, Lee High 63
Blue Ridge School 79, Eastern Mennonite 46
Briar Woods 66, Woodgrove 38
Broadwater Academy 64, Gateway Christian 62
Carmel 80, Middleburg Academy 76
Cave Spring 61, Hidden Valley 23
Christiansburg 70, Blacksburg 43
Church Hill Academy 38, Benedictine 32
Cosby 61, Midlothian 52
Eastern Montgomery 67, Craig County 32
Eastern View 67, Spotsylvania 48
Fauquier 67, Liberty-Bealeton 42
Fredericksburg Christian 58, Trinity Christian School 49
Green Run 78, Bayside 46
Grundy 57, Twin Valley 40
Hampton Christian 43, Denbigh Baptist 28
Hargrave Military 76, Va. Episcopal 70
Isle of Wight Academy 68, Atlantic Shores Christian 59
John Handley 74, Culpeper 43
Kempsville 55, Kellam 41
Kettle Run 49, James Wood 45
Millbrook 55, Sherando 47
Norfolk Collegiate 93, Deep Creek 63
Northwood 74, Holston 41
Portsmouth Christian 62, StoneBridge School 37
Potomac Falls 91, Stone Bridge 78
Pulaski County 75, Salem 68
Riverside 65, Rock Ridge 50
Smithfield 60, New Kent 48
St. John Paul the Great 91, Christ Chapel Academy 70
The Covenant School 58, Fishburne Military 48
Veritas Collegiate Academy 88, Virginia Academy 71
Wakefield School 38, Randolph-Macon Academy 29
Walsingham Academy 61, Veritas Classic Christian School 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 85, Lee High 49
Amherst County 48, Brookville 43
Atlantic Shores Christian 32, Isle of Wight Academy 28
Bayside 63, Green Run 30
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 35, Southampton Academy 27
Cave Spring 56, Hidden Valley 39
Chilhowie 49, Fort Chiswell 46, OT
Deep Creek 51, Norfolk Collegiate 15
Eastern Montgomery 53, Craig County 21
Fauquier 41, Liberty-Bealeton 24
First Colonial 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 29
Flint Hill School 50, Bullis, Md. 47
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Trinity Christian School 46
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 31
Highland-Warrenton 70, Foxcroft 8
Holston 61, Northwood 35
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 52, Carlisle 47
Hopewell 72, Prince George 31
James Wood 56, Kettle Run 23
Jamestown 49, Tabb 41
Kempsville 60, Kellam 56
Lancaster 82, Essex 20
Life Christian 58, Central Virginia Home School 45
Matoaca 66, Petersburg 35
Meadowbrook 75, Dinwiddie 32
Millbrook 86, John Handley 33
Mills Godwin 47, Lee-Davis 37
New Kent 38, Smithfield 34
Paul VI Catholic High School 46, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 29
Potomac Falls 32, Stone Bridge 28
Pulaski County 70, Salem 52
Riverheads 47, Stuarts Draft 33
Riverside 40, Rock Ridge 25
Roanoke Catholic 43, Eastern Mennonite 32
Sherando 77, Culpeper 48
St. Andrew’s, Md. 57, Potomac School 26
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Holton Arms, Md. 33
StoneBridge School 25, Portsmouth Christian 14
The Covenant School 65, Stuart Hall 63
Thomas Dale 50, Colonial Heights 38
Veritas Classic Christian School 31, Walsingham Academy 25
Warhill 55, Lafayette 27
Washington & Lee 48, Northumberland 47
Woodgrove 52, Briar Woods 49
Woodrow Wilson 65, Western Branch 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
York vs. Bruton, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.