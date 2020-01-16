Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bath County 90, Craig County 70 Bishop O’Connell 71, Westlake, Md. 62 Blue Ridge School 62, Washington,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath County 90, Craig County 70

Bishop O’Connell 71, Westlake, Md. 62

Blue Ridge School 62, Washington, N.C. 26

Brentsville 56, Rappahannock County 46

Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Nansemond-Suffolk 47

Chatham 48, William Campbell 30

Church Hill Academy 30, Williamsburg Christian Academy 29

Colgan 51, Gar-Field 40

Colonial Heights 57, Carver Academy 47

Cosby 56, George Wythe-Richmond 49

Deep Run 52, J.R. Tucker 46

Eastern Mennonite 84, Fishburne Military 40

Flint Hill School 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 65

Fredericksburg Christian 64, Randolph-Macon Academy 34

Fuqua School 81, Kenston Forest 44

Hampton Christian 45, StoneBridge School 43

Loudoun Valley 81, Heritage (Leesburg) 69

Maggie L. Walker GS 56, West Point 37

Martinsville 58, Dan River 51

Miller School 62, Va. Episcopal 57

Norfolk Academy 45, Hampton Roads 27

Norfolk Collegiate 93, Peninsula Catholic 73

North Cross 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 44

Oak Hill Academy 78, Kickapoo, Mo. 63

Parry McCluer 59, Covington 41

Paul VI Catholic High School 80, Greenwood, Mo. 54

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Grace Christian 30

St. John Paul the Great 74, Episcopal 71

Steward School 69, Christchurch 46

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 63, Strasburg 42

Stuarts Draft 84, Waynesboro 59

Suffolk Christian Academy 63, Denbigh Baptist 45

The Covenant School 63, Roanoke Catholic 55

William Fleming 66, Lord Botetourt 55

Yorktown 74, Mount Vernon 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norfolk Christian School vs. Arcadia, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Carroll County 62, Radford 27

Cosby 68, George Wythe-Richmond 17

Episcopal 44, Flint Hill School 41

Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Carlisle 52

First Colonial 69, Granby 20

Giles 67, James River-Buchanan 21

Glenvar 59, Alleghany 58

Grafton 56, Lafayette 46

Hidden Valley 61, Christiansburg 45

Highland-Warrenton 59, Foxcroft 20

Hopewell 74, Prince George 44

James River-Midlothian 38, Lloyd Bird 28

Lancaster 38, Rappahannock 35

Liberty Christian 48, Jefferson Forest 44

Lord Botetourt 54, William Fleming 50

Loudoun County 43, John Champe 30

Manchester 36, Clover Hill 35

Matoaca 58, Petersburg 30

Meadowbrook 59, Dinwiddie 54

Miller School 46, St. Catherine’s 25

Monacan 69, Midlothian 41

Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 38

New Covenant 61, Fuqua School 22

New Kent 57, Bruton 21

Norfolk Academy 43, Hampton Roads 34

Poquoson 34, York 29

Potomac School 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 39

Powhatan 50, Huguenot 44

R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Stuart Hall 46

Richmond Christian 42, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17

River View, W.Va. 44, Hurley 15

Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Grace Christian 24

Smithfield 45, Jamestown 28

St. Gertrude 45, Trinity Episcopal 44

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Madeira School 44

StoneBridge School 31, Williamsburg Christian Academy 13

Strasburg 38, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 27

The Covenant School 52, Veritas Classic Christian School 41

Thomas Dale 65, Colonial Heights 43

Va. Episcopal 41, Chatham Hall 26

Warhill 55, Tabb 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norfolk Christian School vs. Arcadia, ccd.

