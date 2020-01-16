Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath County 90, Craig County 70
Bishop O’Connell 71, Westlake, Md. 62
Blue Ridge School 62, Washington, N.C. 26
Brentsville 56, Rappahannock County 46
Catholic High School of Va Beach 63, Nansemond-Suffolk 47
Chatham 48, William Campbell 30
Church Hill Academy 30, Williamsburg Christian Academy 29
Colgan 51, Gar-Field 40
Colonial Heights 57, Carver Academy 47
Cosby 56, George Wythe-Richmond 49
Deep Run 52, J.R. Tucker 46
Eastern Mennonite 84, Fishburne Military 40
Flint Hill School 69, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 65
Fredericksburg Christian 64, Randolph-Macon Academy 34
Fuqua School 81, Kenston Forest 44
Hampton Christian 45, StoneBridge School 43
Loudoun Valley 81, Heritage (Leesburg) 69
Maggie L. Walker GS 56, West Point 37
Martinsville 58, Dan River 51
Miller School 62, Va. Episcopal 57
Norfolk Academy 45, Hampton Roads 27
Norfolk Collegiate 93, Peninsula Catholic 73
North Cross 63, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 44
Oak Hill Academy 78, Kickapoo, Mo. 63
Parry McCluer 59, Covington 41
Paul VI Catholic High School 80, Greenwood, Mo. 54
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Grace Christian 30
St. John Paul the Great 74, Episcopal 71
Steward School 69, Christchurch 46
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 63, Strasburg 42
Stuarts Draft 84, Waynesboro 59
Suffolk Christian Academy 63, Denbigh Baptist 45
The Covenant School 63, Roanoke Catholic 55
William Fleming 66, Lord Botetourt 55
Yorktown 74, Mount Vernon 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norfolk Christian School vs. Arcadia, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 50, Heritage-Lynchburg 44
Carroll County 62, Radford 27
Cosby 68, George Wythe-Richmond 17
Episcopal 44, Flint Hill School 41
Faith Christian-Roanoke 53, Carlisle 52
First Colonial 69, Granby 20
Giles 67, James River-Buchanan 21
Glenvar 59, Alleghany 58
Grafton 56, Lafayette 46
Hidden Valley 61, Christiansburg 45
Highland-Warrenton 59, Foxcroft 20
Hopewell 74, Prince George 44
James River-Midlothian 38, Lloyd Bird 28
Lancaster 38, Rappahannock 35
Liberty Christian 48, Jefferson Forest 44
Lord Botetourt 54, William Fleming 50
Loudoun County 43, John Champe 30
Manchester 36, Clover Hill 35
Matoaca 58, Petersburg 30
Meadowbrook 59, Dinwiddie 54
Miller School 46, St. Catherine’s 25
Monacan 69, Midlothian 41
Nansemond-Suffolk 53, Catholic High School of Va Beach 38
New Covenant 61, Fuqua School 22
New Kent 57, Bruton 21
Norfolk Academy 43, Hampton Roads 34
Poquoson 34, York 29
Potomac School 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 39
Powhatan 50, Huguenot 44
R.E. Lee-Staunton 65, Stuart Hall 46
Richmond Christian 42, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 17
River View, W.Va. 44, Hurley 15
Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Grace Christian 24
Smithfield 45, Jamestown 28
St. Gertrude 45, Trinity Episcopal 44
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Madeira School 44
StoneBridge School 31, Williamsburg Christian Academy 13
Strasburg 38, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 27
The Covenant School 52, Veritas Classic Christian School 41
Thomas Dale 65, Colonial Heights 43
Va. Episcopal 41, Chatham Hall 26
Warhill 55, Tabb 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norfolk Christian School vs. Arcadia, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
