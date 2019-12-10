Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 69, Virginia High 59 Albemarle 44, William Fleming 35 Alleghany County, N.C. 46, Grayson County 35…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 69, Virginia High 59

Albemarle 44, William Fleming 35

Alleghany County, N.C. 46, Grayson County 35

Amelia Academy 74, Grace Christian 43

Annandale 71, TJ-Alexandria 50

Arcadia 59, Northampton 58

Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Millwood School 38

Banner Christian 73, Southampton Academy 43

Bayside 55, Landstown 48

Benedictine 74, Church Hill Academy 56

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 71, The New Community School 33

Buckingham County 44, Bluestone 42

Buffalo Gap 79, Bath County 13

Caroline 71, Patrick Henry-Ashland 63

Centreville 66, W.T. Woodson 50

Chantilly 74, Edison 67

Chilhowie 58, Marion 46

Christiansburg 81, Craig County 25

Churchland 54, Booker T. Washington 45

Clarke County 64, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 34

Collegiate-Richmond 64, Christchurch 55

Culpeper 83, Sherando 72

Dan River 82, Tunstall 62

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 65, Gate City 63

Dematha, Md. 94, Bishop O’Connell 43

Douglas Freeman 52, Glen Allen 29

Fairfax 66, Westfield 42

Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, Lynchburg Home School 40

Falls Church 64, Herndon 38

Fauquier 57, James Wood 48

First Colonial 54, Kellam 48

Flint Hill School 57, Georgetown Prep, Md. 48

Fluvanna 50, William Monroe 37

Fort Defiance 46, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 38

Frank Cox 58, Tallwood 48

GW-Danville 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 51

George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Rural Retreat 31

Great Bridge 56, Deep Creek 54

Greenbrier Christian 52, Tidewater Academy 50

Hampton 57, Phoebus 56

Heritage-Newport News 61, Denbigh 59

Highland-Warrenton 90, Fredericksburg Christian 27

Hopewell 71, Matoaca 41

Isle of Wight Academy 70, Broadwater Academy 52

James Madison 62, South Lakes 59

James Robinson 57, Langley 50

John Champe 61, Patriot 56

John Handley 72, Liberty-Bealeton 53

Kecoughtan 45, Bethel 42

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 87, Hickory 80

King William 86, Middlesex 78

Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Carver Academy 39

Massaponax 54, Brooke Point 50

Mathews 74, Charles City County High School 58

Maury 58, Lake Taylor 54

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 47, Magna Vista 41, OT

McLean 65, George Marshall 45

Menchville 97, Gloucester 54

Middleburg Academy 81, Fairfax Christian 74

Millbrook 67, Kettle Run 55

Miller School 81, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 38

Nandua 75, Chincoteague 62

Norview 51, Norcom 46

Oakton 66, Washington-Lee 63

Orange County 61, Eastern View 49

Osbourn Park 72, Forest Park 49

Paul VI Catholic High School 92, Bishop Ireton 64

Peninsula Catholic 66, Portsmouth Christian 58

Petersburg 74, Colonial Heights 54

Prince George 75, Meadowbrook 71

Princess Anne 73, Ocean Lakes 61

Riverbend 47, Colonial Forge 45

Roanoke Catholic 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 47

Rock Ridge 73, Broad Run 59

Rye Cove 47, Hurley 46

South County 62, Hayfield 59

Spotswood 81, R.E. Lee-Staunton 68

St. Annes-Belfield 62, Va. Episcopal 58

St. John Paul the Great 70, Woodberry Forest 54

Stafford 64, Martinsburg, W.Va. 63

Strasburg 60, Warren County 49

T.C. Williams 51, Wakefield 46

Thomas Dale 59, Dinwiddie 45

Varina 55, Atlee 51

Veritas Classic Christian School 57, New Covenant 55

West Potomac 76, Lake Braddock 61

West Springfield 58, Lee-Springfield 47

Western Albemarle 54, Rockbridge County 28

Western Branch 59, Oscar Smith 48

Westover Christian 71, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 41

Woodrow Wilson 86, Granby 36

Woodside 91, Warwick 53

Yorktown 91, Justice High School 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central – Wise vs. KACHEA, Tenn., ppd.

Council vs. Holston, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Appomattox, ppd.

Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd.

Mountain View vs. North Stafford, ppd. to Feb 5th.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 61, Virginia High 37

Alleghany County, N.C. 52, Grayson County 33

Amelia County 51, Nottoway 26

Annandale 40, TJ-Alexandria 38

Atlee 58, Varina 28

Banner Christian 60, Southampton Academy 43

Bayside 55, Landstown 48

Bethel 62, Kecoughtan 21

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, The New Community School 12

Blue Ridge Christian 44, Grace Christian 24

Booker T. Washington 53, Churchland 37

Brookville 48, Liberty-Bedford 21

Buckingham County 58, Bluestone 28

Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 22

Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Green Run 34

Cave Spring 42, William Byrd 32

Chantilly 44, Edison 41

Chincoteague 36, Nandua 16

Christchurch 46, St. Margaret’s 27

Colonial Forge 62, Riverbend 38

Colonial Heights 44, Petersburg 41

Culpeper 42, Sherando 34

Dan River 51, Tunstall 20

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 47, Gate City 37

Eastern Montgomery 51, Auburn 34

Fort Defiance 27, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 20

George Marshall 61, McLean 51

George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Rural Retreat 34

Glen Allen 78, Douglas Freeman 49

Glenvar 53, Parry McCluer 40

Goochland 41, Randolph-Henry 10

Grafton 56, York 21

Greenbrier Christian 36, Tidewater Academy 32

Gretna 54, GW-Danville 32

Hampton 89, Phoebus 13

Hanover 65, John Marshall 9

Hayfield 57, South County 56

Herndon 66, Falls Church 42

Highland-Warrenton 53, Fredericksburg Christian 36

James Madison 67, South Lakes 49

James River-Midlothian 62, Midlothian 34

James Wood 60, Fauquier 35

Jamestown 53, Bruton 25

Kellam 78, First Colonial 31

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 63, Hickory 44

King William 53, Middlesex 46

Lake Taylor 59, Maury 10

Lakeland 60, Great Bridge 27

Langley 40, James Robinson 26

Lloyd Bird 60, Powhatan 40

Manchester 65, Huguenot 59

Maret, D.C. 51, Episcopal 32

Marion 66, Chilhowie 39

Massaponax 54, Brooke Point 50

Mathews 55, Charles City County High School 32

Matoaca 58, Hopewell 54

Meadowbrook 45, Prince George 42

Menchville 68, Gloucester 36

Millbrook 73, Kettle Run 33

Monacan 79, Cosby 71

Nansemond-Suffolk 58, Norfolk Academy 34

New Covenant 47, Va. Episcopal 34

New Kent 35, Poquoson 30

Norfolk Collegiate 50, Indian River 36

Norview 92, Norcom 20

Patrick Henry-Ashland 47, Caroline 28

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Lord Botetourt 50

Patriot 48, John Champe 43

Paul VI Catholic High School 55, Bishop Ireton 32

Portsmouth Christian 50, Peninsula Catholic 46, OT

Potomac 54, Osbourn 42

Potomac School 46, Madeira School 44

Princess Anne 96, Ocean Lakes 7

Pulaski County 87, Christiansburg 52

Roanoke Catholic 61, The Covenant School 59

Rockbridge County 43, James River-Buchanan 28

Rye Cove 48, Hurley 38

Seton School 52, Wakefield School 20

Spotswood 48, Albemarle 35

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 22

Staunton River 57, Heritage-Lynchburg 22

Strasburg 67, Warren County 40

Stuart Hall 48, Regents 31

Stuarts Draft 61, Waynesboro 25

Tallwood 41, Frank Cox 25

Tazewell 69, Princeton, W.Va. 66

Thomas Dale 56, Dinwiddie 23

Trinity Episcopal 60, Flint Hill School 54, OT

W.T. Woodson 47, Centreville 38

West Point 40, K&Q Central 28

West Potomac 52, Lake Braddock 45

Western Branch 70, Oscar Smith 30

Westfield 46, Fairfax 29

William Monroe 51, Fluvanna 32

Woodrow Wilson 92, Granby 11

Woodside 64, Warwick 23

Yorktown 42, Justice High School 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Feb 1st.

Bland County vs. Narrows, ppd.

Council vs. Holston, ppd.

John Battle vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Mountain View vs. North Stafford, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Radford vs. Galax, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

