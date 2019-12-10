Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 69, Virginia High 59
Albemarle 44, William Fleming 35
Alleghany County, N.C. 46, Grayson County 35
Amelia Academy 74, Grace Christian 43
Annandale 71, TJ-Alexandria 50
Arcadia 59, Northampton 58
Atlantic Shores Christian 60, Millwood School 38
Banner Christian 73, Southampton Academy 43
Bayside 55, Landstown 48
Benedictine 74, Church Hill Academy 56
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 71, The New Community School 33
Buckingham County 44, Bluestone 42
Buffalo Gap 79, Bath County 13
Caroline 71, Patrick Henry-Ashland 63
Centreville 66, W.T. Woodson 50
Chantilly 74, Edison 67
Chilhowie 58, Marion 46
Christiansburg 81, Craig County 25
Churchland 54, Booker T. Washington 45
Clarke County 64, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 34
Collegiate-Richmond 64, Christchurch 55
Culpeper 83, Sherando 72
Dan River 82, Tunstall 62
Daniel Boone, Tenn. 65, Gate City 63
Dematha, Md. 94, Bishop O’Connell 43
Douglas Freeman 52, Glen Allen 29
Fairfax 66, Westfield 42
Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, Lynchburg Home School 40
Falls Church 64, Herndon 38
Fauquier 57, James Wood 48
First Colonial 54, Kellam 48
Flint Hill School 57, Georgetown Prep, Md. 48
Fluvanna 50, William Monroe 37
Fort Defiance 46, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 38
Frank Cox 58, Tallwood 48
GW-Danville 63, Heritage-Lynchburg 51
George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Rural Retreat 31
Great Bridge 56, Deep Creek 54
Greenbrier Christian 52, Tidewater Academy 50
Hampton 57, Phoebus 56
Heritage-Newport News 61, Denbigh 59
Highland-Warrenton 90, Fredericksburg Christian 27
Hopewell 71, Matoaca 41
Isle of Wight Academy 70, Broadwater Academy 52
James Madison 62, South Lakes 59
James Robinson 57, Langley 50
John Champe 61, Patriot 56
John Handley 72, Liberty-Bealeton 53
Kecoughtan 45, Bethel 42
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 87, Hickory 80
King William 86, Middlesex 78
Maggie L. Walker GS 52, Carver Academy 39
Massaponax 54, Brooke Point 50
Mathews 74, Charles City County High School 58
Maury 58, Lake Taylor 54
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 47, Magna Vista 41, OT
McLean 65, George Marshall 45
Menchville 97, Gloucester 54
Middleburg Academy 81, Fairfax Christian 74
Millbrook 67, Kettle Run 55
Miller School 81, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 38
Nandua 75, Chincoteague 62
Norview 51, Norcom 46
Oakton 66, Washington-Lee 63
Orange County 61, Eastern View 49
Osbourn Park 72, Forest Park 49
Paul VI Catholic High School 92, Bishop Ireton 64
Peninsula Catholic 66, Portsmouth Christian 58
Petersburg 74, Colonial Heights 54
Prince George 75, Meadowbrook 71
Princess Anne 73, Ocean Lakes 61
Riverbend 47, Colonial Forge 45
Roanoke Catholic 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 47
Rock Ridge 73, Broad Run 59
Rye Cove 47, Hurley 46
South County 62, Hayfield 59
Spotswood 81, R.E. Lee-Staunton 68
St. Annes-Belfield 62, Va. Episcopal 58
St. John Paul the Great 70, Woodberry Forest 54
Stafford 64, Martinsburg, W.Va. 63
Strasburg 60, Warren County 49
T.C. Williams 51, Wakefield 46
Thomas Dale 59, Dinwiddie 45
Varina 55, Atlee 51
Veritas Classic Christian School 57, New Covenant 55
West Potomac 76, Lake Braddock 61
West Springfield 58, Lee-Springfield 47
Western Albemarle 54, Rockbridge County 28
Western Branch 59, Oscar Smith 48
Westover Christian 71, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 41
Woodrow Wilson 86, Granby 36
Woodside 91, Warwick 53
Yorktown 91, Justice High School 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central – Wise vs. KACHEA, Tenn., ppd.
Council vs. Holston, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Appomattox, ppd.
Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd.
Mountain View vs. North Stafford, ppd. to Feb 5th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 61, Virginia High 37
Alleghany County, N.C. 52, Grayson County 33
Amelia County 51, Nottoway 26
Annandale 40, TJ-Alexandria 38
Atlee 58, Varina 28
Banner Christian 60, Southampton Academy 43
Bayside 55, Landstown 48
Bethel 62, Kecoughtan 21
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, The New Community School 12
Blue Ridge Christian 44, Grace Christian 24
Booker T. Washington 53, Churchland 37
Brookville 48, Liberty-Bedford 21
Buckingham County 58, Bluestone 28
Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 22
Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Green Run 34
Cave Spring 42, William Byrd 32
Chantilly 44, Edison 41
Chincoteague 36, Nandua 16
Christchurch 46, St. Margaret’s 27
Colonial Forge 62, Riverbend 38
Colonial Heights 44, Petersburg 41
Culpeper 42, Sherando 34
Dan River 51, Tunstall 20
Daniel Boone, Tenn. 47, Gate City 37
Eastern Montgomery 51, Auburn 34
Fort Defiance 27, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 20
George Marshall 61, McLean 51
George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Rural Retreat 34
Glen Allen 78, Douglas Freeman 49
Glenvar 53, Parry McCluer 40
Goochland 41, Randolph-Henry 10
Grafton 56, York 21
Greenbrier Christian 36, Tidewater Academy 32
Gretna 54, GW-Danville 32
Hampton 89, Phoebus 13
Hanover 65, John Marshall 9
Hayfield 57, South County 56
Herndon 66, Falls Church 42
Highland-Warrenton 53, Fredericksburg Christian 36
James Madison 67, South Lakes 49
James River-Midlothian 62, Midlothian 34
James Wood 60, Fauquier 35
Jamestown 53, Bruton 25
Kellam 78, First Colonial 31
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 63, Hickory 44
King William 53, Middlesex 46
Lake Taylor 59, Maury 10
Lakeland 60, Great Bridge 27
Langley 40, James Robinson 26
Lloyd Bird 60, Powhatan 40
Manchester 65, Huguenot 59
Maret, D.C. 51, Episcopal 32
Marion 66, Chilhowie 39
Massaponax 54, Brooke Point 50
Mathews 55, Charles City County High School 32
Matoaca 58, Hopewell 54
Meadowbrook 45, Prince George 42
Menchville 68, Gloucester 36
Millbrook 73, Kettle Run 33
Monacan 79, Cosby 71
Nansemond-Suffolk 58, Norfolk Academy 34
New Covenant 47, Va. Episcopal 34
New Kent 35, Poquoson 30
Norfolk Collegiate 50, Indian River 36
Norview 92, Norcom 20
Patrick Henry-Ashland 47, Caroline 28
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Lord Botetourt 50
Patriot 48, John Champe 43
Paul VI Catholic High School 55, Bishop Ireton 32
Portsmouth Christian 50, Peninsula Catholic 46, OT
Potomac 54, Osbourn 42
Potomac School 46, Madeira School 44
Princess Anne 96, Ocean Lakes 7
Pulaski County 87, Christiansburg 52
Roanoke Catholic 61, The Covenant School 59
Rockbridge County 43, James River-Buchanan 28
Rye Cove 48, Hurley 38
Seton School 52, Wakefield School 20
Spotswood 48, Albemarle 35
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 57, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 22
Staunton River 57, Heritage-Lynchburg 22
Strasburg 67, Warren County 40
Stuart Hall 48, Regents 31
Stuarts Draft 61, Waynesboro 25
Tallwood 41, Frank Cox 25
Tazewell 69, Princeton, W.Va. 66
Thomas Dale 56, Dinwiddie 23
Trinity Episcopal 60, Flint Hill School 54, OT
W.T. Woodson 47, Centreville 38
West Point 40, K&Q Central 28
West Potomac 52, Lake Braddock 45
Western Branch 70, Oscar Smith 30
Westfield 46, Fairfax 29
William Monroe 51, Fluvanna 32
Woodrow Wilson 92, Granby 11
Woodside 64, Warwick 23
Yorktown 42, Justice High School 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Armstrong vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Bland County vs. Narrows, ppd.
Council vs. Holston, ppd.
John Battle vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Mountain View vs. North Stafford, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Radford vs. Galax, ccd.
