Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 63, Covington 56

Annandale 68, Anacostia, D.C. 38

Blue Ridge School 82, Amelia Academy 46

Charles City County High School 90, New Kent 63

Christiansburg 117, Stuarts Draft 76

Edison 63, W.T. Woodson 62

Falls Church 73, Rock Ridge 66

Forest Park 79, Veritas 71

Grace Christian 55, Blue Ridge Christian 39

Grassfield 51, Jamestown 48

Green Run 62, Virginia Academy 43

Heritage (Leesburg) 70, C.D. Hylton 69

Highland-Monterey 48, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 39

King’s Fork High School 68, Landstown 66

Liberty-Bedford 41, Monticello 31

Marion 59, Castlewood 46

Norfolk Collegiate 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 58

Northwest Guilford, N.C. 71, Portsmouth Christian 52

Norview 65, Kecoughtan 51

Peninsula Catholic 89, Middlesex 52

Ridgeview Christian 48, Fresta Valley Christian School 33

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 57, Riverside 48

Sullivan East, Tenn. 70, Eastside 56

Tabb 62, Hampton Roads 56

The Covenant School 68, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 46

Va. Episcopal 60, New Covenant 47

Varina 66, Woodbridge 63

Western Branch 70, Churchland 59

Wilson Memorial 69, Kellam 49

Woodberry Forest 65, Madison County 47

Ballad Lee Tipoff=

Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 42

EMHS Tip Off Classic=

Eastern Mennonite 71, Fuqua School 42

Flint Hill Initational=

Episcopal 67, Dunbar, D.C. 21

Nike Hoop Fest=

Paul VI Catholic High School 67, IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 56

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Carmel 66

Highland-Warrenton 75, St. Annes-Belfield 63

Tip Off Tounament=

Fairfax 66, Gar-Field 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 48, Indian River 35

Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Ocean Lakes 49

Conrad, Del. 62, Edison 44

Cosby 70, Glen Allen 37

Eastern Mennonite 46, Grace Christian 19

Eastside 61, Sullivan North, Tenn. 31

Faith Christian-Roanoke 65, Brunswick Academy 38

Falls Church 55, Gar-Field 26

Fluvanna 58, Madison County 53

Freedom (South Riding) 36, John Handley 31

Hampton 72, Salem-Va. Beach 58

Hanover 45, Steward School 42

Highland Springs 107, Prince George 13

James Madison 54, Langley 35

James Robinson 41, Yorktown 30

King George 40, Mills Godwin 33

Lafayette 54, Kecoughtan 40

Landstown 52, Bethel 41

Manchester 53, Dinwiddie 29

McLean 51, Potomac Falls 47

Menchville 70, Kellam 46

Monacan 61, Colonial Forge 37

Norfolk Academy 71, Anacostia, D.C. 67

Norview 89, Nansemond River 8

Patrick Henry-Ashland 53, Meadowbrook 35

Princess Anne 77, Northwest Guilford, N.C. 36

Ridgeview Christian 38, Fresta Valley Christian School 22

South Lakes 52, Fairfax 37

St. Gertrude 64, Jamestown 31

W.T. Woodson 55, Briar Woods 49

Western Albemarle 46, Jefferson Forest 33

Western Branch 76, Churchland 16

Coach Ballard Lee Tournament=

Championship=

George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Virginia High 50, OT

Flint Hill Invitational=

Flint Hill School 69, Episcopal 57

St. Annes-Belfield 61, Middleburg Academy 14

Hampshire Tip-Off Tournament=

Consolation=

Hampshire, W.Va. 51, Sherando 28

River View Tournament=

Mountain Mission 79, Mount View, W.Va. 23

St. Andrews Tournament=

St. Andrew’s, Md. 82, Highland-Warrenton 48

