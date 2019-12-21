BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 53, Nelson County 50
Banner Christian 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 32
Battlefield 62, Osbourn Park 50
Bethel 85, Gloucester 26
Bishop Ireton 104, John Carroll, Md. 78
Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 33
C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 48
Carver Academy 72, West Point 50
Cave Spring 76, Floyd County 55
Central Virginia Home School 64, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 55
Centreville 70, Colonial Forge 53
Chantilly 56, Yorktown 47
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 76, Va. Episcopal 55
Charlottesville 59, Albemarle 55
Chilhowie 52, Marion 43
Christiansburg 75, Pulaski County 65
Craig County 61, Highland-Monterey 42
E.C. Glass 102, Stuarts Draft 84
East Rockingham 65, Clarke County 44
Eastern Montgomery 52, Bland County 51
Edison 80, Falls Church 47
Episcopal 78, St. Albans, D.C. 55
Fairfax 88, Lee-Springfield 56
First Colonial 52, Norfolk Academy 42
Fort Chiswell 82, Giles 59
Franklin 77, Appomattox Regional GS 49
Franklin County 54, Staunton River 49
Freedom (PWC) 58, Gar-Field 48
Galax 71, Rural Retreat 35
George Marshall 59, Justice High School 42
Halifax County 59, GW-Danville 58
Hampton 71, Heritage-Newport News 68
Hedgesville, W.Va. 46, Woodgrove 23
Herndon 53, Westfield 51, OT
Highland-Warrenton 78, Tandem Friends School 57
Holston 67, Grayson County 62
J.I. Burton 65, Ridgeview 48
James Wood 30, Kettle Run 23
Jamestown 64, York 37
Jefferson Forest 57, Appomattox 42
John Champe 64, Freedom (South Riding) 60
Lafayette 61, Bruton 47
Lake Taylor 71, Norcom 55
Lee High 64, Thomas Walker 46
Liberty-Bealeton 67, Sherando 57
Loudoun County 82, Jefferson, W.Va. 59
Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46
Magna Vista 63, Bassett 34
Mathews 86, Middlesex 73
Menchville 76, Woodside 62
Millbrook 60, Fauquier 47
Narrows 77, Covington 68
New Kent 51, Grafton 48
Northside 56, William Fleming 53
Norview 45, Granby 29
Orange County 64, Fluvanna 59
Osbourn 48, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44, OT
Page County 72, Madison County 55
Park View-South Hill 59, Bluestone 54
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Salem 60
Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Heights, Md. 40
Petersburg 61, Dinwiddie 52
Potomac 66, Forest Park 47
Potomac Falls 71, Riverside 66
Prince Edward County 68, Central of Lunenburg 55
Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Fairfax Christian 58
Rye Cove 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50
Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Gate City 66
Smithfield 67, Tabb 64
South County 59, Langley 40
South Lakes 74, Lake Braddock 65
Spotswood 84, Heritage-Lynchburg 51
St. Christopher’s 60, Walsingham Academy 36
StoneBridge School 46, Southampton Academy 41
Sussex Central 80, Brunswick 69
T.C. Williams 67, James Robinson 32
Tunstall 56, Martinsville 51
Varina 53, Highland Springs 48
W.T. Woodson 76, Hayfield 57
Warhill 56, Poquoson 41
Waynesboro 63, Fort Defiance 58
West Potomac 51, Oakton 46
West Springfield 63, James Madison 53
Western Albemarle 54, Monticello 32
William Monroe 42, Warren County 29
Woodrow Wilson 71, Booker T. Washington 69, OT
Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest=
Auburn 71, James Monroe, W.Va. 44
Blacksburg 48, Graham 45
Brentsville Tournament=
Brentsville 66, Hancock, Md. 31
Rock Ridge 60, Rappahannock 28
Colonial Beach Drifter Classic=
Virginia Academy 80, Chancellor 71
Goochland Tournament=
Caroline 75, Lee-Davis 55
Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, Goochland 51
Ralph Crockett Holiday Classic=
Henrico 79, J.R. Tucker 41
Manchester 73, Clover Hill 71
Norfolk Collegiate 89, Portsmouth Christian 4
Veritas Classic Christian School 85, The New Community School 32
RCS Christmas Tournament=
Richmond Christian 78, Millwood School 45
Smoky Mountain Classic=
Blue Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Claiborne County, Tenn. 97, Honaker 82
Green Bracket=
Semifinal=
Notre Dame, Tenn. 45, Union 35
Yellow Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Eastside 71, Livingston Central, Ky. 47
Times-Dispatch Invitational=
Life Christian 52, Hopewell 51
Monacan 68, Collegiate-Richmond 56
Steward School 76, Armstrong 45
Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Benedictine, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 51, Nelson County 30
Bethel 58, Gloucester 40
Bishop McNamara, Md. 71, Bishop O’Connell 44
Bland County 39, Eastern Montgomery 34
Booker T. Washington 47, Woodrow Wilson 42
Broad Run 52, Briar Woods 48
Buckingham County 63, Randolph-Henry 20
Carroll County 56, Mount Airy, N.C. 47
Central Virginia Home School 54, Loudoun County 33
Charlottesville 46, Albemarle 45
Clarke County 43, East Rockingham 37
Colgan 51, C.D. Hylton 13
Craig County 62, Highland-Monterey 15
Deep Run 52, Lee-Davis 24
Erie McDowell, Pa. 76, Covington 54
Fairfax 50, Lee-Springfield 48
Fluvanna 56, Orange County 20
Fort Defiance 50, Waynesboro 25
Franklin 67, Appomattox Regional GS 17
Franklin County 69, Staunton River 50
Freedom (PWC) 55, Gar-Field 28
Freedom (South Riding) 47, John Champe 43
Galax 43, Rural Retreat 29
George Marshall 72, Justice High School 33
Giles 49, Fort Chiswell 31
Halifax County 60, GW-Danville 33
Hampton 75, Heritage-Newport News 32
James Madison 47, West Springfield 44
James Wood 58, Kettle Run 19
Jefferson Forest 33, Liberty-Bedford 14
John Battle 53, J.I. Burton 33
King William 64, K&Q Central 28
Lake Taylor 76, Norcom 15
Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 35
Madison County 47, Page County 44
Marion 44, Chilhowie 30
Martinsville 62, Tunstall 39
Mathews 57, Middlesex 50
Matoaca 78, Prince George 36
Menchville 68, Woodside 48
Millbrook 57, Fauquier 31
Norview 86, Granby 12
Osbourn Park 45, Battlefield 35
Park View-South Hill 53, Bluestone 34
Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 38
Pikeville, Ky. 56, George Wythe-Richmond 44
Powhatan 51, Douglas Freeman 44
River View, W.Va. 67, Hurley 24
Seton School 63, Trinity at Meadowview 37
Sherando 43, Liberty-Bealeton 36
South Lakes 56, Lake Braddock 43
StoneBridge School 33, Southampton Academy 22
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 70, Osbourn 35
Strasburg 56, Rappahannock County 50
Stuarts Draft 48, Broadway 38
Surry County 51, Southampton 18
T.C. Williams 71, James Robinson 52
Thomas Walker 64, Lee High 28
Twin Valley 65, Mount View, W.Va. 14
W.T. Woodson 43, Hayfield 31
Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 37
Westfield 63, Herndon 62
William Byrd 48, Bassett 15
William Monroe 56, Warren County 23
Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops=
Riverdale, Tenn. 55, Gate City 47
Flycodes Invitational=
Magna Vista 60, Northside 28
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, William Fleming 47
KSA Holiday Classic=
Central – Wise 51, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Fla. 45
PCHS Holiday Classic=
Greenbrier Christian 38, Suffolk Christian Academy 23
Hampton Roads 47, Portsmouth Christian 24
She Got Game Event=
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 57, Miller School 47
Smoky Mountain Classic=
Green Bracket=
Semifinal=
Russell Co., Ky. 51, Union 44
Red Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Eastside 47, Ingomar, Miss. 35
Leslie Co., Ky. 77, Richlands 62
Semifinal=
Ridgeview 58, Notre Dame, Tenn. 57, OT
Yellow Bracket=
Consolation Semifinal=
Honaker 63, Perry County, Tenn. 52
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 52
Times-Dispatch Invitational=
Collegiate-Richmond 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37
Highland Springs 66, St. Gertrude 40
Hopewell 48, Steward School 39
Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lord Botetourt vs. Christiansburg, ccd.
Northampton vs. West Point, ppd.
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Mercersburg Academy, Pa., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
