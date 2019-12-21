BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amherst County 53, Nelson County 50 Banner Christian 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 32 Battlefield 62, Osbourn Park…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 53, Nelson County 50

Banner Christian 68, Grove Avenue Baptist 32

Battlefield 62, Osbourn Park 50

Bethel 85, Gloucester 26

Bishop Ireton 104, John Carroll, Md. 78

Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 33

C.D. Hylton 59, Colgan 48

Carver Academy 72, West Point 50

Cave Spring 76, Floyd County 55

Central Virginia Home School 64, Penn-Trafford, Pa. 55

Centreville 70, Colonial Forge 53

Chantilly 56, Yorktown 47

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 76, Va. Episcopal 55

Charlottesville 59, Albemarle 55

Chilhowie 52, Marion 43

Christiansburg 75, Pulaski County 65

Craig County 61, Highland-Monterey 42

E.C. Glass 102, Stuarts Draft 84

East Rockingham 65, Clarke County 44

Eastern Montgomery 52, Bland County 51

Edison 80, Falls Church 47

Episcopal 78, St. Albans, D.C. 55

Fairfax 88, Lee-Springfield 56

First Colonial 52, Norfolk Academy 42

Fort Chiswell 82, Giles 59

Franklin 77, Appomattox Regional GS 49

Franklin County 54, Staunton River 49

Freedom (PWC) 58, Gar-Field 48

Galax 71, Rural Retreat 35

George Marshall 59, Justice High School 42

Halifax County 59, GW-Danville 58

Hampton 71, Heritage-Newport News 68

Hedgesville, W.Va. 46, Woodgrove 23

Herndon 53, Westfield 51, OT

Highland-Warrenton 78, Tandem Friends School 57

Holston 67, Grayson County 62

J.I. Burton 65, Ridgeview 48

James Wood 30, Kettle Run 23

Jamestown 64, York 37

Jefferson Forest 57, Appomattox 42

John Champe 64, Freedom (South Riding) 60

Lafayette 61, Bruton 47

Lake Taylor 71, Norcom 55

Lee High 64, Thomas Walker 46

Liberty-Bealeton 67, Sherando 57

Loudoun County 82, Jefferson, W.Va. 59

Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 46

Magna Vista 63, Bassett 34

Mathews 86, Middlesex 73

Menchville 76, Woodside 62

Millbrook 60, Fauquier 47

Narrows 77, Covington 68

New Kent 51, Grafton 48

Northside 56, William Fleming 53

Norview 45, Granby 29

Orange County 64, Fluvanna 59

Osbourn 48, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44, OT

Page County 72, Madison County 55

Park View-South Hill 59, Bluestone 54

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, Salem 60

Paul VI Catholic High School 100, Heights, Md. 40

Petersburg 61, Dinwiddie 52

Potomac 66, Forest Park 47

Potomac Falls 71, Riverside 66

Prince Edward County 68, Central of Lunenburg 55

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 68, Fairfax Christian 58

Rye Cove 62, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 50

Science Hill, Tenn. 70, Gate City 66

Smithfield 67, Tabb 64

South County 59, Langley 40

South Lakes 74, Lake Braddock 65

Spotswood 84, Heritage-Lynchburg 51

St. Christopher’s 60, Walsingham Academy 36

StoneBridge School 46, Southampton Academy 41

Sussex Central 80, Brunswick 69

T.C. Williams 67, James Robinson 32

Tunstall 56, Martinsville 51

Varina 53, Highland Springs 48

W.T. Woodson 76, Hayfield 57

Warhill 56, Poquoson 41

Waynesboro 63, Fort Defiance 58

West Potomac 51, Oakton 46

West Springfield 63, James Madison 53

Western Albemarle 54, Monticello 32

William Monroe 42, Warren County 29

Woodrow Wilson 71, Booker T. Washington 69, OT

Austin Cloyd Memorial Hoop Fest=

Auburn 71, James Monroe, W.Va. 44

Blacksburg 48, Graham 45

Brentsville Tournament=

Brentsville 66, Hancock, Md. 31

Rock Ridge 60, Rappahannock 28

Colonial Beach Drifter Classic=

Virginia Academy 80, Chancellor 71

Goochland Tournament=

Caroline 75, Lee-Davis 55

Patrick Henry-Ashland 63, Goochland 51

Ralph Crockett Holiday Classic=

Henrico 79, J.R. Tucker 41

Manchester 73, Clover Hill 71

Norfolk Collegiate 89, Portsmouth Christian 4

Veritas Classic Christian School 85, The New Community School 32

RCS Christmas Tournament=

Richmond Christian 78, Millwood School 45

Smoky Mountain Classic=

Blue Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Claiborne County, Tenn. 97, Honaker 82

Green Bracket=

Semifinal=

Notre Dame, Tenn. 45, Union 35

Yellow Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Eastside 71, Livingston Central, Ky. 47

Times-Dispatch Invitational=

Life Christian 52, Hopewell 51

Monacan 68, Collegiate-Richmond 56

Steward School 76, Armstrong 45

Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Benedictine, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 51, Nelson County 30

Bethel 58, Gloucester 40

Bishop McNamara, Md. 71, Bishop O’Connell 44

Bland County 39, Eastern Montgomery 34

Booker T. Washington 47, Woodrow Wilson 42

Broad Run 52, Briar Woods 48

Buckingham County 63, Randolph-Henry 20

Carroll County 56, Mount Airy, N.C. 47

Central Virginia Home School 54, Loudoun County 33

Charlottesville 46, Albemarle 45

Clarke County 43, East Rockingham 37

Colgan 51, C.D. Hylton 13

Craig County 62, Highland-Monterey 15

Deep Run 52, Lee-Davis 24

Erie McDowell, Pa. 76, Covington 54

Fairfax 50, Lee-Springfield 48

Fluvanna 56, Orange County 20

Fort Defiance 50, Waynesboro 25

Franklin 67, Appomattox Regional GS 17

Franklin County 69, Staunton River 50

Freedom (PWC) 55, Gar-Field 28

Freedom (South Riding) 47, John Champe 43

Galax 43, Rural Retreat 29

George Marshall 72, Justice High School 33

Giles 49, Fort Chiswell 31

Halifax County 60, GW-Danville 33

Hampton 75, Heritage-Newport News 32

James Madison 47, West Springfield 44

James Wood 58, Kettle Run 19

Jefferson Forest 33, Liberty-Bedford 14

John Battle 53, J.I. Burton 33

King William 64, K&Q Central 28

Lake Taylor 76, Norcom 15

Luray 52, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 35

Madison County 47, Page County 44

Marion 44, Chilhowie 30

Martinsville 62, Tunstall 39

Mathews 57, Middlesex 50

Matoaca 78, Prince George 36

Menchville 68, Woodside 48

Millbrook 57, Fauquier 31

Norview 86, Granby 12

Osbourn Park 45, Battlefield 35

Park View-South Hill 53, Bluestone 34

Paul VI Catholic High School 69, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 38

Pikeville, Ky. 56, George Wythe-Richmond 44

Powhatan 51, Douglas Freeman 44

River View, W.Va. 67, Hurley 24

Seton School 63, Trinity at Meadowview 37

Sherando 43, Liberty-Bealeton 36

South Lakes 56, Lake Braddock 43

StoneBridge School 33, Southampton Academy 22

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 70, Osbourn 35

Strasburg 56, Rappahannock County 50

Stuarts Draft 48, Broadway 38

Surry County 51, Southampton 18

T.C. Williams 71, James Robinson 52

Thomas Walker 64, Lee High 28

Twin Valley 65, Mount View, W.Va. 14

W.T. Woodson 43, Hayfield 31

Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 37

Westfield 63, Herndon 62

William Byrd 48, Bassett 15

William Monroe 56, Warren County 23

Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops=

Riverdale, Tenn. 55, Gate City 47

Flycodes Invitational=

Magna Vista 60, Northside 28

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 51, William Fleming 47

KSA Holiday Classic=

Central – Wise 51, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Fla. 45

PCHS Holiday Classic=

Greenbrier Christian 38, Suffolk Christian Academy 23

Hampton Roads 47, Portsmouth Christian 24

She Got Game Event=

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 57, Miller School 47

Smoky Mountain Classic=

Green Bracket=

Semifinal=

Russell Co., Ky. 51, Union 44

Red Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Eastside 47, Ingomar, Miss. 35

Leslie Co., Ky. 77, Richlands 62

Semifinal=

Ridgeview 58, Notre Dame, Tenn. 57, OT

Yellow Bracket=

Consolation Semifinal=

Honaker 63, Perry County, Tenn. 52

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Letcher County Central, Ky. 52

Times-Dispatch Invitational=

Collegiate-Richmond 56, Patrick Henry-Ashland 37

Highland Springs 66, St. Gertrude 40

Hopewell 48, Steward School 39

Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lord Botetourt vs. Christiansburg, ccd.

Northampton vs. West Point, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Mercersburg Academy, Pa., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.