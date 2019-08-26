What’s new for Northern Virginia public schools this year

The wheels on the bus are set to go round and round again as hundreds of thousands of Northern Virginia students return to school.

Here’s what’s new.

Alexandria City Public Schools

A music program from the The Alexandria Symphony Orchestra is expanding to the Patrick Henry K-8 school starting in September, ACPS said in a news release.

The Sympatico program will hold before and after school sessions Monday through Thursday.

This will include a choral ensemble for grades 3 through 8 with an Orff instrument ensemble, and a mixed strings, winds and percussion ensemble for students in grades 4 through 8.

The program is free and there are no prerequisites to enroll.

The school board approved its 2020 budget in June.

During the meeting, 20 custodial positions were restored and 10 were outsourced.

Alexandria City Public Schools by the numbers:

The first day of school for Alexandria City Public Schools is Sept. 3.

There are more than 15,700 students in grades K-12.

Budget: $286.4 million.

Arlington Public Schools

New buildings, programs, names, buses and traffic changes are coming to Arlington Public Schools when students return to classrooms Sept. 3.

“We have five new programs and schools that we’re opening this fall,” APS spokesman Frank Bellavia told WTOP.

That includes Alice West Fleet Elementary School in Arlington Heights, The Heights building in Rosslyn will be home to H-B Woodlawn and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver Program (formerly the Stratford Program), Dorothy Hamm Middle School (the school division’s sixth middle school) is taking over the building where H-B Woodlawn used to be and Drew Model Elementary School is becoming a full neighborhood school.

“We pulled the Montesorri Program out of that building and we’ve moved it into the old Henry Elementary School building,” Bellavia said. “Now it will be Virginia’s first stand-alone, public K-5 Montesorri school.”

By doing that, Bellavia says, APS has been able to open up their waiting list and add a couple hundred more seats to that building so that more students can access the Montesorri Program.

And with Drew Model becoming a full neighborhood school, more elementary students in South Arlington get seats.

That’s important because Bellavia says APS is growing by about 800 students a year, with a current student population of a little over 28,000.

In response, APS is adding 15 buses to their fleet. Some are brand-new, some are replacing older buses.

With new schools, buses and students come traffic changes for drivers and commuters.

“If you commute into the Rosslyn area with H-B Woodlawn and the Shriver Program moving into The Heights building, you’re going to see an increase in school buses in that area,” Bellavia said.

There will also be students walking to get lunch or visit nearby stores.

Where H-B Woodlawn used to be, Dorothy Hamm, residents were accustomed to seeing buses drop off students, but now that Dorothy Hamm is a neighborhood middle school, there will be a lot more kids walking and riding bikes.

The same goes for the area around Alice West Fleet Elementary, next to Jefferson Middle School, particularly because Fleet starts at 9 a.m.

“You’ll have the elementary kids coming after the middle school” classes have started, Bellavia said.

Drew Model will also see an increase in children walking.

As such, pedestrian safety precautions have been boosted in the areas that APS thinks they need it.

“We’ve worked with the county to install high-visibility crosswalks at Lorcom Lane and Vacation Lane,” Bellavia said. “Crews have been building bumpouts (curb extensions) and high-visibility crosswalks at Military Road and Vacation Lane, and that will reduce crossing distance for students.”

“We’ve also added ‘See Me‘ flags at Westover and those are just to alert drivers that there are students in the area,” he added.

One big change has come to Old Dominion Drive.

“We’re putting a traffic light at Old Dominion right where Dorothy Hamm Middle School is. There’s going to be a new loop that comes through the school and comes up on to Old Dominion Drive,” Bellavia explained. “That will be coming in the fall. Motorists driving through that area will notice that.”

There will also be an interim superintendent since Patrick Murphy announced his retirement.

Cintia Johnson was appointed interim superintendent by the school board. Johnson has been with the school system for over 30 years.

And last but not least, Washington-Lee High School was renamed Washington-Liberty High School in July.

Arlington Public Schools by the numbers:

The first day of school for Arlington Public Schools is Sept. 3.

There are more than 28,000 students in grades K-12.

Budget: $669.6 million.

Arlington Public Schools boasts a 95% graduation rate.

Fairfax County Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools have launched their FCPSon initiative. This year, every high school student will have access to a laptop when classes start Aug. 26.

The school system also announced a policy for providing free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Copies of the policy can be found in each school’s nutrition office.

Fairfax students and parents are getting a new app that helps them keep track of bus arrivals.

“Here Comes the Bus” (which is free) is designed to help families optimize their time in the morning and afternoon by knowing exactly when the bus will arrive.

The school system said the app is encrypted and secure, tracking the bus route not the individual student, and the only way to get the app is through a Student Information System Parent Account. It will be available Aug. 26, the first day of school.

Parents and guardians can learn more or sign up online.

Prince George’s County rolled out the app last year for their students.

According to Superintendent Scott Brabrand, FCPS has also added an equity lead in every school and an equity specialist in each region. As well as adding an assistant ombudsman to the ombudsman office to work with families on issues, particularly involved with special education.

Fairfax County Public Schools by the numbers:

The first day of school for Fairfax Public Schools is Aug. 26.

There are more than 188,000 students in grades K-12. It’s the 10th largest school system in the U.S.

Budget: $3 billion.

Falls Church City Schools

Falls Church City Schools is welcoming 22 new teachers this year. The positions are in all five schools and stretch from preschool to special education and history.

The division recently surpassed 90% pass rate or better on their Standards of Learning (SOL) tests for the first time in four years.

The on-time graduation rate for students in 2017 was 100%.

Falls Church City Schools by the numbers:

The first day of school for Falls Church City Schools is Aug. 26.

There are around 2,600 students.

Budget: $50.5 million.

Manassas Park City Schools

Manassas Park City Schools recently reached a milestone: They’re able to provide a new Chromebook laptop for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

They also announced their plan for free or reduced price meals for when students return Aug. 26.

Manassas Park is weighing whether or not to open their own library.

Manassas Park City Schools by the numbers:

The first day of school for Manassas Park City Schools is Aug. 26.

There are around 3,700 students.

Budget: $46.8 million.

Prince William County Public Schools

Classes start Aug. 26 for Prince William County students and they’ll be greeted by 46 new counselor positions to help them with their needs.

The new school year budget ensures that there will be a full-time nurse on staff at every school as well and efforts have been made across the system to better serve students with disabilities, according to Superintendent Steven Walts.

A new elementary school, John D. Jenkins Elementary School, is set to open in Woodbridge. New classroom additions have been added to Antietam, Lake Ridge, Minnieville and Springwoods elementary Schools, as well as Stonewall Middle School.

Students will also see 22 fewer trailers across school campuses countywide.

The system is introducing a new digital portal for students, parents and teachers called The Hub. The stated goal is to make it easier to access education information: bus and class schedules, teacher assignments and grades.

Prince William County Public Schools by the numbers:

The first day of school for Prince William County Public Schools is Aug. 26.

There about 91,000 students in Pre-K-12. It’s Virginia’s second-largest school system.

Budget: $1.24 billion.

