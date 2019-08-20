College students around DC area move in this week

If you drive near any of the D.C. area's colleges and universities, be forewarned: Students start moving in this week.

American University will welcome nearly 1,800 first-year students to its Northwest campus Tuesday and Wednesday.

The university said drivers should expect traffic congestion between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will be heaviest during the morning and evening rush hours. Drivers who use Ward Circle should add time to their commutes.

New students at George Washington University in Foggy Bottom move in Wednesday and returning students on Saturday. George Washington will have 11,000 students in its Class of 2023.

In Fairfax, Virginia, Wednesday is move in day for freshmen at George Mason University.

Freshmen move in at The Catholic University of America in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.

Students at the University of Maryland College Park move in over four days, starting Thursday. New students move in Thursday and Friday and returning students over the weekend.

On Friday, expect extra traffic in Georgetown as Georgetown University’s first-year students move in. Heavy traffic is expected on Canal Road and Reservoir Road all day.

