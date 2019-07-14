DC, Virginia and Maryland students ranked for student debt

D.C. is ranked among the top 5 with the lowest proportion of students with debt and also the lowest student debt as a percent of income.

Students in D.C., Virginia and Maryland rank better than students elsewhere in a list of states with the most post-graduation student debt, according to the financial website WalletHub.

D.C. students ranked sixth for the least amount of debt, Virginia is ranked 13th and Maryland 17th. The analysis weighed several factors to come up with the rankings, including average student debt, the share of students in each state with debt and the share of student loans that are past due or in default.

Students in nearby states don’t fare as well. Students in Pennsylvania and West Virginia are ranked among the top 3 states with the most student debt. South Dakota students are ranked first with the most debt.

