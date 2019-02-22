Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47 St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 56 Metro Conference= Quarterfinal= Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Broadwater Academy 51 Hampton Christian 63, Isle of…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 47
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 80, St. Maria Goretti, Md. 56
Metro Conference=
Quarterfinal=
Atlantic Shores Christian 70, Broadwater Academy 51
Hampton Christian 63, Isle of Wight Academy 50
Portsmouth Christian 65, Denbigh Baptist 17
Williamsburg Christian Academy 80, StoneBridge Christian 64
VCC=
Semifinal=
Amelia Academy 80, Banner Christian 63
VHSL Class 5=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Freedom (South Riding) 71, Edison 66
Potomac Falls 73, Wakefield 67
Region D=
Semifinal=
Halifax County 78, North Stafford 72
VHSL Class 4=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Churchland 60, King’s Fork 52
Lake Taylor 80, Heritage-Newport News 61
Region B=
Courtland 67, Caroline 63
Hanover 66, Dinwiddie 64
Louisa 80, Chancellor 54
VHSL Class 3=
Region D=
Hidden Valley 59, Christiansburg 51
VHSL Class 2=
Region A=
Goochland 96, Brunswick 89, OT
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Rappahannock 59, Franklin 44
Surry County 81, Colonial Beach 55
Region B=
Semifinal=
Carver Academy 68, William Campbell 42
Riverheads 49, Cumberland 48
Region C=
Semifinal=
Auburn 55, Parry McCluer 53
George Wythe-Wytheville 72, Covington 57VIC=
Semifinal=
Blue Ridge 59, Hargrave Military 36
Carlisle 56, North Cross 51
Roanoke Catholic 40, Eastern Mennonite 37
Va. Episcopal 44, Miller School 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. John Paul the Great vs. Episcopal, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Quantico 53, Randolph Henry 51
DAC Conference=
Seton School 60, Trinity Christian School 35
Semifinal=
Highland-Warrenton 57, Fredericksburg Academy 37
Tandem Friends School 43, Chelsea Academy 23
Metro Conference=
Broadwater Academy 40, Portsmouth Christian 38
Denbigh Baptist 42, StoneBridge Christian 22
TCIS=
Semifinal=
Bishop Sullivan 43, Nansemond-Suffolk 35
Steward School 43, Norfolk Collegiate 30
VCC=
Semifinal=
Brunswick Academy 65, Banner Christian 40
Richmond Christian 49, Southampton Academy 18
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Surry County 67, Middlesex 26
West Point 54, Rappahannock 44
Region C=
Semifinal=
Galax 41, Rural Retreat 23
Parry McCluer 40, George Wythe-Wytheville 32
VHSL Class 2=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Greensville County 66, Goochland 43
Maggie Walker 57, King William 35
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Floyd County 55, Giles 50
Semifinal=
Martinsville 67, Gretna 37
Region D=
Semifinal=
Central Wise 58, Lebanon 35
Ridgeview 54, Virginia High 40
VHSL Class 3=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Western Albemarle 55, Brookville 50, OT
Region D=
Christiansburg 73, Alleghany 63
Patrick County 70, Northside 69
VHSL Class 4=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Deep Creek 56, King’s Fork 50
Lake Taylor 92, Jamestown 29
Region B=
Huguenot 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 39
King George 64, Hanover 37
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Carroll County 55, Jefferson Forest 41
Pulaski County 49, William Byrd 47
VHSL Class 5=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Edison 80, Tuscarora 64
Freedom (South Riding) 47, TJ-Alexandria 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
