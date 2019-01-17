Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 88, Culpeper 65 Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 50 Blacksburg 55, Giles 28 Bluestone 62, Amelia County 32 Broadway 80, Harrisonburg 74 Bruton 62, Warhill 55 Buckingham County 61, Nottoway…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 88, Culpeper 65

Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 50

Blacksburg 55, Giles 28

Bluestone 62, Amelia County 32

Broadway 80, Harrisonburg 74

Bruton 62, Warhill 55

Buckingham County 61, Nottoway 44

Buffalo Gap 47, Fort Defiance 29

Carlisle 84, Hargrave Military 67

Carroll County 72, James River-Buchanan 62

Chilhowie 61, Castlewood 47

Christchurch 56, Millwood School 27

Clarke County 51, Rappahannock County 47

Colonial Beach 72, Northampton 67

E.C. Glass 79, Monticello 41

Floyd County 78, Alleghany 66

Fort Chiswell 88, Tazewell 49

Greensville County 45, Sussex Central 32

Halifax County 40, Magna Vista 33

Hidden Valley 70, Lord Botetourt 57

James Monroe, W.Va. 68, Covington 59

James River-Midlothian 60, Cosby 51

Lancaster 74, Middlesex 28

Lloyd Bird 79, Thomas Dale 43

Loudoun County 66, Park View-Sterling 45

Manchester 87, Clover Hill 47

Martinsville 46, GW-Danville 44

Massaponax 80, Chancellor 68

McLean 67, Washington-Lee 62

Midlothian 64, Hanover 53

Millbrook 56, GW-Danville 49

Millbrook 56, Washington, W.Va. 49

Monacan 69, George Wythe-Richmond 58

National Christian Academy, Md. 77, Virginia Academy 48

Osbourn Park 59, Colgan 51

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Council 31

Patriot 57, Osbourn 47

Paul VI 72, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55

Powhatan 70, Orange County 66

Prince Edward County 60, Randolph Henry 32

Radford 69, Glenvar 30

Rockingham County, N.C. 81, Bassett 45

Rye Cove 58, Hurley 43

Smithfield 50, York 38

South County 47, Fairfax 45

Spotswood 65, Sherando 33

Surry County 58, Franklin 41

Timber Ridge 57, Wakefield Country Day 49

Twin Valley 91, Honaker 83

Union 60, Eastside 50

W.T. Woodson 44, James Robinson 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 43, Bluestone 19

Atlee 48, J.R. Tucker 36

Buckingham County 45, Nottoway 29

Central Wise 72, Letcher County Central, Ky. 40

Chancellor 76, Massaponax 56

Charlottesville 39, Liberty Christian 33

Chilhowie 58, Auburn 49

Clarke County 55, Rappahannock County 46

Culpeper 51, Kettle Run 38

Cumberland 43, Central Lunenburg 38

E.C. Glass 61, Martinsville 28

Eastern Montgomery 40, Craig County 39

Edison 49, Wakefield 38

Fairfax 46, South County 44

Freedom (South Riding) 59, Loudoun Valley 33

George Mason 38, Madison County 33

Greensville County 60, Sussex Central 23

Hanover 62, Powhatan 53

Harrisonburg 56, Broadway 47

Highland-Warrenton 77, Trinity Christian School 34

James Robinson 54, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 52

James Wood 53, Fauquier 19

Jefferson Forest 44, Appomattox 36

John Marshall 45, Maggie Walker 43

King’s Fork 69, Woodrow Wilson 58

Lord Botetourt 101, Hidden Valley 55

Magna Vista 49, Halifax County 46

McLean 64, Lee-Springfield 53

Monacan 61, George Wythe-Richmond 33

Narrows 57, Bath County 42

National Christian Academy, Md. 77, TPLS Christian 46

Parry McCluer 81, Highland-Monterey 19

Patrick County 64, Northside 50

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Fort Chiswell 44

Patrick Henry-Roanoke def. GW-Danville, forfeit

Patriot 52, Osbourn 34

Paul VI 60, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 19

Peninsula Catholic 49, Williamsburg Christian Academy 36

PikeView, W.Va. 74, Graham 57

Prince Edward County 49, Randolph Henry 24

Riverside 45, Rock Ridge 35

Rural Retreat 42, Bland County 25

Rye Cove 51, Lee High 48

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Green Run 24

Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 57, Oakcrest 45

Spotswood 64, Sherando 21

St. Catherine’s 33, Veritas 25

Staunton River 53, Liberty-Bedford 30

Strasburg 33, Woodstock Central 24

Sullivan East, Tenn. 58, Gate City 55, OT

Surry County 59, Franklin 28

Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 32

William Byrd 43, Bassett 36

William Fleming 51, Carroll County 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Defiance vs. Buffalo Gap, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.