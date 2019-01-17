Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 88, Culpeper 65 Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 50 Blacksburg 55, Giles 28 Bluestone 62, Amelia County 32 Broadway 80, Harrisonburg 74 Bruton 62, Warhill 55 Buckingham County 61, Nottoway…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 88, Culpeper 65
Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 50
Blacksburg 55, Giles 28
Bluestone 62, Amelia County 32
Broadway 80, Harrisonburg 74
Bruton 62, Warhill 55
Buckingham County 61, Nottoway 44
Buffalo Gap 47, Fort Defiance 29
Carlisle 84, Hargrave Military 67
Carroll County 72, James River-Buchanan 62
Chilhowie 61, Castlewood 47
Christchurch 56, Millwood School 27
Clarke County 51, Rappahannock County 47
Colonial Beach 72, Northampton 67
E.C. Glass 79, Monticello 41
Floyd County 78, Alleghany 66
Fort Chiswell 88, Tazewell 49
Greensville County 45, Sussex Central 32
Halifax County 40, Magna Vista 33
Hidden Valley 70, Lord Botetourt 57
James Monroe, W.Va. 68, Covington 59
James River-Midlothian 60, Cosby 51
Lancaster 74, Middlesex 28
Lloyd Bird 79, Thomas Dale 43
Loudoun County 66, Park View-Sterling 45
Manchester 87, Clover Hill 47
Martinsville 46, GW-Danville 44
Massaponax 80, Chancellor 68
McLean 67, Washington-Lee 62
Midlothian 64, Hanover 53
Millbrook 56, GW-Danville 49
Millbrook 56, Washington, W.Va. 49
Monacan 69, George Wythe-Richmond 58
National Christian Academy, Md. 77, Virginia Academy 48
Osbourn Park 59, Colgan 51
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Council 31
Patriot 57, Osbourn 47
Paul VI 72, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 55
Powhatan 70, Orange County 66
Prince Edward County 60, Randolph Henry 32
Radford 69, Glenvar 30
Rockingham County, N.C. 81, Bassett 45
Rye Cove 58, Hurley 43
Smithfield 50, York 38
South County 47, Fairfax 45
Spotswood 65, Sherando 33
Surry County 58, Franklin 41
Timber Ridge 57, Wakefield Country Day 49
Twin Valley 91, Honaker 83
Union 60, Eastside 50
W.T. Woodson 44, James Robinson 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 43, Bluestone 19
Atlee 48, J.R. Tucker 36
Buckingham County 45, Nottoway 29
Central Wise 72, Letcher County Central, Ky. 40
Chancellor 76, Massaponax 56
Charlottesville 39, Liberty Christian 33
Chilhowie 58, Auburn 49
Clarke County 55, Rappahannock County 46
Culpeper 51, Kettle Run 38
Cumberland 43, Central Lunenburg 38
E.C. Glass 61, Martinsville 28
Eastern Montgomery 40, Craig County 39
Edison 49, Wakefield 38
Fairfax 46, South County 44
Freedom (South Riding) 59, Loudoun Valley 33
George Mason 38, Madison County 33
Greensville County 60, Sussex Central 23
Hanover 62, Powhatan 53
Harrisonburg 56, Broadway 47
Highland-Warrenton 77, Trinity Christian School 34
James Robinson 54, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 52
James Wood 53, Fauquier 19
Jefferson Forest 44, Appomattox 36
John Marshall 45, Maggie Walker 43
King’s Fork 69, Woodrow Wilson 58
Lord Botetourt 101, Hidden Valley 55
Magna Vista 49, Halifax County 46
McLean 64, Lee-Springfield 53
Monacan 61, George Wythe-Richmond 33
Narrows 57, Bath County 42
National Christian Academy, Md. 77, TPLS Christian 46
Parry McCluer 81, Highland-Monterey 19
Patrick County 64, Northside 50
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 62, Fort Chiswell 44
Patrick Henry-Roanoke def. GW-Danville, forfeit
Patriot 52, Osbourn 34
Paul VI 60, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 19
Peninsula Catholic 49, Williamsburg Christian Academy 36
PikeView, W.Va. 74, Graham 57
Prince Edward County 49, Randolph Henry 24
Riverside 45, Rock Ridge 35
Rural Retreat 42, Bland County 25
Rye Cove 51, Lee High 48
Salem-Va. Beach 56, Green Run 24
Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 57, Oakcrest 45
Spotswood 64, Sherando 21
St. Catherine’s 33, Veritas 25
Staunton River 53, Liberty-Bedford 30
Strasburg 33, Woodstock Central 24
Sullivan East, Tenn. 58, Gate City 55, OT
Surry County 59, Franklin 28
Western Albemarle 51, Louisa 32
William Byrd 43, Bassett 36
William Fleming 51, Carroll County 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Defiance vs. Buffalo Gap, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
