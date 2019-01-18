Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 72, William Campbell 70, 2OT Banner Christian 72, Veritas Christian Academy 47 Bishop Sullivan 82, Peninsula Catholic 72 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 53, Lynnhaven 41 Buckingham County 64, Central Lunenburg 22 Colonial Forge…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 72, William Campbell 70, 2OT
Banner Christian 72, Veritas Christian Academy 47
Bishop Sullivan 82, Peninsula Catholic 72
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 53, Lynnhaven 41
Buckingham County 64, Central Lunenburg 22
Colonial Forge 75, Mountain View 46
Cumberland 50, Amelia County 37
Eastern Mennonite 85, Fishburne Military 27
Fuqua School 70, New Community 33
Goochland 57, Maggie Walker 36
James Monroe 70, Caroline 68
Jefferson Forest 62, E.C. Glass 44
King William 86, Middlesex 61
Lafayette 50, Bruton 39
Liberty Christian 74, Heritage-Lynchburg 64
Life Christian 69, Church Hill Academy 50
Massaponax 67, Essex 51
Norfolk Academy 74, Greenbrier Christian 41
Norfolk Christian 72, Walsingham Academy 58
Oscar Smith 82, Indian River 63
Seton School 50, Fairfax Home School 31
Stafford 82, King George 52
StoneBridge Christian 46, Hampton Christian 45, OT
Va. Episcopal 74, Covenant School 56
Western Albemarle 67, Louisa 52
Western Branch 62, Nansemond-Suffolk 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.
Broad Run vs. Briar Woods, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Centreville vs. James Madison, ppd.
Chantilly vs. Centreville, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Dominion vs. Heritage (Leesburg), ppd. to Feb 6th.
Fredericksburg Christian vs. Randolph-Macon, ccd.
Glenvar vs. Blacksburg, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Handley vs. Kettle Run, ccd.
Justice vs. George Marshall, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Amherst County, ppd. to Jan 18th.
Magna Vista vs. Franklin County, ppd.
Miller School vs. Highland-Warrenton, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Narrows vs. Eastern Montgomery, ccd.
Parry McCluer vs. Craig County, ppd. to Feb 2nd.
Paul VI vs. Bishop O’Connell, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Pineville, Ky. vs. Thomas Walker, ppd.
R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Waynesboro, ppd. to Feb 4th.
River View, W.Va. vs. Hurley, ccd.
Riverside vs. Park View-Sterling, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Strasburg vs. Rappahannock County, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Tandem Friends School vs. Fredericksburg Academy, ccd.
W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Warren County vs. Brentsville, ppd. to Jan 17th.
West Potomac vs. Westfield, ccd.
William Byrd vs. Salem, ppd.
Woodgrove vs. Loudoun County, ppd. to Feb 6th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 71, Green Run 42
Bishop Sullivan 57, Peninsula Catholic 26
Buckingham County 54, Central Lunenburg 21
Carlisle 42, Covenant School 33
Caroline 53, James Monroe 43
Charles City 39, King & Queen 31
Chincoteague 39, Arcadia 34
Collegiate-Richmond 45, Steward School 38
Colonial Forge 55, Mountain View 37
Deep Run 52, Hermitage 44
Grafton 53, York 28
Henrico 54, TJ-Richmond 31
Hopewell 58, Matoaca 49
Huguenot 50, George Wythe-Richmond 21
Indian River 50, Oscar Smith 48
James River-Midlothian 48, Manchester 29
James Robinson 54, W.T. Woodson 52
King William 44, Middlesex 34
Lafayette 46, Bruton 35
Lancaster 67, Essex 40
Lloyd Bird 79, Midlothian 50
Maggie Walker 47, Goochland 29
Meadowbrook 76, Prince George 47
Monacan 65, Cosby 62
Norfolk Christian 47, Walsingham Academy 39
Petersburg 63, Colonial Heights 57
Prince Edward County 47, Bluestone 30
Richmond Christian 57, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12
Riverbend 29, North Stafford 13
Seton School 68, Fairfax Home School 46
Smithfield 57, Tabb 43
Stafford 82, King George 52
Thomas Dale 53, Dinwiddie 35
Trinity Episcopal 71, St. Gertrude 54
Tuscarora 50, Potomac Falls 35
Washington & Lee 71, Northumberland 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Battlefield vs. Stone Bridge, ccd.
Brentsville vs. Warren County, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Broad Run vs. Briar Woods, ppd.
Carroll County vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
Centreville vs. Chantilly, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Fredericksburg Academy vs. Foxcroft, ccd.
George Marshall vs. Justice, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Heritage (Leesburg) vs. Dominion, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Kettle Run vs. Handley, ccd.
Loudoun County vs. Woodgrove, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Radford vs. Glenvar, ppd. to Feb 7th.
River View, W.Va. vs. Hurley, ccd.
Salem vs. William Byrd, ppd.
Tandem Friends School vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Waynesboro vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton, ppd. to Feb 4th.
Woodbridge vs. Colgan, ppd. to Jan 30th.
