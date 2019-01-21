Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 54 Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 54 Bishop Sullivan 80, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 56 Cave Spring 58, Blacksburg 53 Chilhowie 70, Rural Retreat 45 Christiansburg 74, Craig County 43 Clarke…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 54

Bishop Sullivan 80, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 56

Cave Spring 58, Blacksburg 53

Chilhowie 70, Rural Retreat 45

Christiansburg 74, Craig County 43

Clarke County 71, Luray 55

Covington 63, Eastern Montgomery 51

Glenvar 59, Carroll County 49

Jefferson Forest 61, Liberty-Bedford 31

Narrows 49, Bath County 48

Norfolk Christian 59, Veritas Christian Academy 44

Northwood 75, Twin Valley 72

Phoenix Shadow Mountain, Ariz. 45, Paul VI 40

Seton School 66, Randolph-Macon 35

Spotswood 52, Rockbridge County 36

Strasburg 43, Rappahannock County 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Maggie Walker, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Turner Ashby vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 21st.

William Monroe vs. Fluvanna, ppd. to Jan 21st.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Portsmouth Christian 21

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Southampton Academy 23

Carroll County 43, Glenvar 29

Chilhowie 55, Bland County 41

Floyd County 68, Giles 49

Harrisonburg 46, Albemarle 43

Honaker 69, Northwood 16

Jefferson Forest 49, Staunton River 40

Luray 63, Clarke County 42

Monacan 66, Hermitage 21

Phelps, Ky. 61, Hurley 25

Roanoke Valley Christian 43, Timberlake Christian 40

Turner Ashby 42, Woodstock Central 32

Union 60, Rye Cove 29

2019 StatVA Classic=

Deep Creek 51, Great Bridge Christian Academy 40

Highland Springs 39, Landstown 36

Lake Taylor 92, William Fleming 33

Loudoun Valley 47, Norcom 43

Oscar Smith 50, Churchland 46

Woodrow Wilson 57, Lloyd Bird 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.

