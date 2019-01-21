Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 54 Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 54 Bishop Sullivan 80, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 56 Cave Spring 58, Blacksburg 53 Chilhowie 70, Rural Retreat 45 Christiansburg 74, Craig County 43 Clarke…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 56, Harrisonburg 54
Bishop Sullivan 80, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 56
Cave Spring 58, Blacksburg 53
Chilhowie 70, Rural Retreat 45
Christiansburg 74, Craig County 43
Clarke County 71, Luray 55
Covington 63, Eastern Montgomery 51
Glenvar 59, Carroll County 49
Jefferson Forest 61, Liberty-Bedford 31
Narrows 49, Bath County 48
Norfolk Christian 59, Veritas Christian Academy 44
Northwood 75, Twin Valley 72
Phoenix Shadow Mountain, Ariz. 45, Paul VI 40
Seton School 66, Randolph-Macon 35
Spotswood 52, Rockbridge County 36
Strasburg 43, Rappahannock County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Maggie Walker, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Turner Ashby vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 21st.
William Monroe vs. Fluvanna, ppd. to Jan 21st.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 52, Portsmouth Christian 21
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Southampton Academy 23
Carroll County 43, Glenvar 29
Chilhowie 55, Bland County 41
Floyd County 68, Giles 49
Harrisonburg 46, Albemarle 43
Honaker 69, Northwood 16
Jefferson Forest 49, Staunton River 40
Luray 63, Clarke County 42
Monacan 66, Hermitage 21
Phelps, Ky. 61, Hurley 25
Roanoke Valley Christian 43, Timberlake Christian 40
Turner Ashby 42, Woodstock Central 32
Union 60, Rye Cove 29
2019 StatVA Classic=
Deep Creek 51, Great Bridge Christian Academy 40
Highland Springs 39, Landstown 36
Lake Taylor 92, William Fleming 33
Loudoun Valley 47, Norcom 43
Oscar Smith 50, Churchland 46
Woodrow Wilson 57, Lloyd Bird 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.
