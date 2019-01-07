Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 33 Amelia County 68, Nottoway 57 Bishop O’Connell 89, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 61 Blacksburg 59, Auburn 35 Brookville 54, Amherst County 49 Buffalo Gap 45, Nelson County 44 Denbigh…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 33

Amelia County 68, Nottoway 57

Bishop O’Connell 89, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 61

Blacksburg 59, Auburn 35

Brookville 54, Amherst County 49

Buffalo Gap 45, Nelson County 44

Denbigh 60, York 54

E.C. Glass 54, Heritage-Lynchburg 52

Fauquier 63, Warren County 32

Fresta Valley Christian School 40, Ridgeview Christian 28

Goochland 81, Prince Edward County 60

Hampton Christian 61, Warwick 56

Highland-Warrenton 73, Christ Chapel Academy 39

Honaker 63, Chilhowie 61

Huguenot 85, Clover Hill 46

John Battle 44, Lebanon 36

Lloyd Bird 79, Monacan 47

Manchester 84, George Wythe-Richmond 82

Midlothian 63, Powhatan 33

Mills Godwin 49, Atlee 47

Mt. Carmel Christian 70, Wakefield Country Day 57

North Cross 50, Holy Cross Regional 38

Parry McCluer 59, Bath County 36

Patrick County 62, Chatham 44

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Franklin County 36

Poquoson 60, Nandua 36

Prince George 77, J.R. Tucker 62

Randolph Henry 48, Buckingham County 45

Roanoke Valley Christian 70, Eastern Montgomery 50

Southampton 92, Colonial Heights 79

Southwest Virginia Home School 74, Parkway Christian 51

Staunton River 42, William Campbell 33

Veritas Christian Academy 81, Virginia Beach Friends School 24

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 59, Glenvar 28

Alleghany County, N.C. 26, Grayson County 23

Banner Christian 44, Veritas Christian Academy 36

Bland County 53, Eastern Montgomery 40

Broad Run 71, Dominion 53

Brookville 41, Amherst County 26

Buckingham County 41, Randolph Henry 13

Buffalo Gap 60, Nelson County 48

Cave Spring 62, Blacksburg 24

Christiansburg 68, Auburn 35

Craig County 50, Highland-Monterey 42

Culpeper 33, Liberty-Bealeton 28

E.C. Glass 46, Heritage-Lynchburg 38

Fauquier 49, Warren County 30

Floyd County 57, Radford 38

Fluvanna 45, Albemarle 42

Highland Springs 49, Hanover 37

Honaker 70, Holston 50

J.R. Tucker 47, Prince George 22

James Wood 58, Clarke County 31

Jefferson Forest 46, Liberty-Bedford 20

Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 64, Roanoke Catholic 43

Lebanon 52, John Battle 48

Lloyd Bird 62, Monacan 59, OT

Magna Vista 53, GW-Danville 21

Manchester 56, George Wythe-Richmond 34

Midlothian 63, Powhatan 38

Mills Godwin 40, Atlee 32

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 59, Twin Valley 32

Poquoson 52, Nandua 17

Prince Edward County 59, Goochland 48

Rappahannock 71, Charles City 38

Seton School 58, Fredericksburg Homeschool 22

Southampton Academy 51, Kenston Forest 14

Varina 54, Matoaca 49

West Point 57, Appomattox Regional 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll County vs. Magna Vista, ccd.

