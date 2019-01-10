10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs

An online MBA doesn't have to cost a fortune. While a few schools ranked by U.S. News charge more than $2,000 per credit for out-of-state students, some online programs offer part-time students the chance to earn an MBA for only a few hundred dollars per credit.

Find inexpensive MBA options

An online MBA doesn’t have to cost a fortune. While a few schools ranked by U.S. News charge more than $2,000 per credit for out-of-state students, some online programs offer part-time students the chance to earn an MBA for only a few hundred dollars per credit. The average cost among the 10 most affordable online MBA options for out-of-state students is $326 per credit hour. Here are the 10 ranked online MBA programs that charged the least per credit for part-time, out-of-state students during the 2018-2019 school year.

Louisiana Tech University

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $365

Rank: 77 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): 71 percent

More on Louisiana Tech University.

Wayne State College (NE)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $361

Rank: 215-284

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): N/A

More on Wayne State College.

Oklahoma State University (Spears)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $360

Rank: 38 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): 61 percent

More on Oklahoma State University.

William Woods University (MO)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $350

Rank: 215-284

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): N/A

More on William Woods University.

University of Central Arkansas

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $325

Rank: 215-284

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): N/A

More on the University of Central Arkansas.

Western Illinois University

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $324

Rank: 215-284

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): N/A

More on Western Illinois University.

Lamar University (TX)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $318

Rank: 187 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): N/A

More on Lamar University.

University of the Cumberlands (KY)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $315

Rank: 175 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): N/A

More on the University of the Cumberlands.

Sam Houston State University (TX)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $308

Rank: 113 (tie)

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): 44 percent

More on Sam Houston State University.

Northeastern State University (OK)

Part-time, out-of-state tuition per credit: $236

Rank: 215-284

Three-year graduation rate (2017-2018): N/A

More on Northeastern State University.

More about online MBA programs

Find out what questions to ask when paying for an online degree and get our complete rankings of the 2019 Best Online MBA Programs. For more advice and information on how to finance an online education, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Least expensive online MBA programs

— Louisiana Tech University

— Wayne State College

— Oklahoma State University (Spears)

— William Woods University

— University of Central Arkansas

— Western Illinois University

— Lamar University

— University of the Cumberlands

— Sam Houston State University

— Northeastern State University

Updated Jan. 15, 2019: This slideshow has been updated with ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Online MBA Programs rankings.

More from U.S. News

Consider an Online MBA Program With a Residency Component

Debunk 6 Myths About the Cost of Online Education

Why Women Are Drawn to Online Learning in Higher Numbers Than Men

10 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/15/19: