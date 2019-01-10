10 low-cost online colleges for out-of-state students

While tuition and fees typically cost less for students who attend public colleges in a state where they are residents, some affordable out-of-state online programs are the exception to that rule.

As tuition continues to rise at many colleges across the U.S., online course enrollment is also on an upward trajectory, making more affordable and flexible alternatives available to students.

According to the Online College Students 2018 study by Aslanian Market Research and Learning House, 34 percent of distance education learners consider tuition and fees to be the most important factor when deciding on an online program. While tuition and fees typically cost less for students who attend public colleges in a state where they are residents, some affordable out-of-state online programs are the exception to that rule.

Among the 311 ranked online colleges that submitted these data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the College of Coastal Georgia is the least expensive for out-of-state students during the 2018-2019 school year. The school charges $125 per credit, for a total program cost of $15,000.

The average credit hour cost at the 10 least expensive online bachelor’s programs for out-of-state students is $180. The average degree program cost at those schools is $21,716.

In comparison, the average out-of-state cost for all ranked online bachelor’s programs is $472 per credit hour. For 2018-2019, the average total program cost for all ranked schools is $58,002.

On the higher end of the scale for out-of-state students is MidAmerica Nazarene University, which charges $1,436 per credit hour for a total bachelor’s degree program cost of $180,936.

Credit hours required for a bachelor’s degree vary, though most schools require 120 to graduate, per U.S. News data. Only two of the 10 online programs with the lowest costs for out-of-state students require more than 120 credits.

Students who have previously completed academic coursework may pay less than the total program costs reflected below if they have transferable credits from another college. According to the Online College Students report, 85 percent of distance learners have some college credit to transfer toward a degree.

Below is a list of the undergraduate online programs where out-of-state students are charged the lowest cost per credit hour during the 2018-2019 school year. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be ranked, were not considered for this report.

