Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Gateway Christian 40 Banner Christian 73, Grove Avenue Baptist 33 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49, Veritas Christian Academy 41 Caroline 81, Washington & Lee 62 Dominion 85, GW-Danville 47 Fauquier…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Gateway Christian 40

Banner Christian 73, Grove Avenue Baptist 33

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49, Veritas Christian Academy 41

Caroline 81, Washington & Lee 62

Dominion 85, GW-Danville 47

Fauquier 59, John Champe 57, 2OT

Flint Hill 85, Saint James, Md. 64

Fort Chiswell 73, Marion 55

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Fredericksburg Academy 38

Handley 62, Liberty-Bealeton 59

J.I. Burton 76, Holston 48

Louisa 92, Powhatan 56

Meadowbrook 45, Hopewell 43

Miller School 67, Virginia Academy 61, OT

Nansemond River 118, Indian River 51

Park View-Sterling 71, Rappahannock County 53

Peninsula Catholic 68, Frank Cox 64

Phoebus 95, Warwick 41

Ridgeview 75, Council 25

Roanoke Valley Christian 74, Craig County 49

StoneBridge Christian 48, Denbigh Baptist 15

Turner Ashby 73, Nelson County 69, 2OT

Twin Springs 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51

Walsingham Academy 59, Portsmouth Christian 54

Wilson Memorial 69, Fort Defiance 43

Great Western Shootout=

Wasatch Academy, Utah 82, South County 64

Sleepy Thompson Tournament=

Benedictine 54, Carmel 47

Episcopal 69, Bishop Sullivan 50

Maret, D.C. 69, Trinity Episcopal 47

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 81, T.C. Williams 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stafford vs. King George, ccd.

Steward School vs. Millwood School, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 79, Holston 27

Bishop O’Connell 64, Holy Child, Md. 41

Carroll County 53, Magna Vista 34

Central Wise 57, East Ridge, Ky. 32

Christ Chapel Academy 51, County Christian 28

Covenant School 43, North Cross 23

Denbigh Baptist 37, StoneBridge Christian 15

Dinwiddie 66, Prince George 50

Eastern View 78, Culpeper 40

Episcopal 52, Potomac 49

Fredericksburg Christian 65, Fredericksburg Academy 13

Grafton 52, York 31

Handley 50, Liberty-Bealeton 24

Heritage-Lynchburg 58, Brookville 24

Honaker 52, State Line 43

Hopewell 80, Petersburg 50

James River-Midlothian 35, Huguenot 30

Jamestown 71, New Kent 44

Jefferson Forest 45, Amherst County 27

John Champe 52, Fauquier 23

Lafayette 46, Bruton 32

Lake Taylor 66, Woodrow Wilson 34

Lancaster 39, West Point 29

Lebanon 48, Shelby Valley, Ky. 46

Lee High 57, Rye Cove 45

Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 29

Lloyd Bird 73, Clover Hill 33

Marion 67, Bland County 35

Mathews 56, Northumberland 28

Meadowbrook 64, Colonial Heights 45

Monacan 59, Manchester 32

Nansemond River 127, Indian River 19

Nelson County 39, Turner Ashby 32

North Stafford 56, Park View-Sterling 32

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Twin Springs 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 86, GW-Danville 26

Potomac Falls 55, Woodgrove 49

Powhatan 55, Louisa 50

Ridgeview 66, Council 20

Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Southwest Virginia Home School 36

Saint James, Md. 72, Millbrook 56

Seton School 83, Fairfax Home School 39

Smithfield 51, Tabb 39

St. Gertrude 45, Bishop Sullivan 42

Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 38

Strasburg 61, James Wood 57

Stuart Hall 65, Temple Christian 28

TJ-Alexandria 42, George Mason 24

Thomas Dale 46, Matoaca 38

Union 57, Rural Retreat 33

Union 57, Rural Retreat 33

Veritas 82, Summit Christian Academy 22

Walsingham Academy 41, Portsmouth Christian 16

Warhill 43, Poquoson 12

Warwick 49, Phoebus 37

Warwick 49, Phoebus 37

William Monroe 43, Madison County 28

Wilson Memorial 52, Waynesboro 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Chatham, ccd.

King George vs. Stafford, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.