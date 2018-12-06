Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Gateway Christian 40 Banner Christian 73, Grove Avenue Baptist 33 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49, Veritas Christian Academy 41 Caroline 81, Washington & Lee 62 Dominion 85, GW-Danville 47 Fauquier…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Gateway Christian 40
Banner Christian 73, Grove Avenue Baptist 33
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 49, Veritas Christian Academy 41
Caroline 81, Washington & Lee 62
Dominion 85, GW-Danville 47
Fauquier 59, John Champe 57, 2OT
Flint Hill 85, Saint James, Md. 64
Fort Chiswell 73, Marion 55
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Fredericksburg Academy 38
Handley 62, Liberty-Bealeton 59
J.I. Burton 76, Holston 48
Louisa 92, Powhatan 56
Meadowbrook 45, Hopewell 43
Miller School 67, Virginia Academy 61, OT
Nansemond River 118, Indian River 51
Park View-Sterling 71, Rappahannock County 53
Peninsula Catholic 68, Frank Cox 64
Phoebus 95, Warwick 41
Ridgeview 75, Council 25
Roanoke Valley Christian 74, Craig County 49
StoneBridge Christian 48, Denbigh Baptist 15
Turner Ashby 73, Nelson County 69, 2OT
Twin Springs 57, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 51
Walsingham Academy 59, Portsmouth Christian 54
Wilson Memorial 69, Fort Defiance 43
Great Western Shootout=
Wasatch Academy, Utah 82, South County 64
Sleepy Thompson Tournament=
Benedictine 54, Carmel 47
Episcopal 69, Bishop Sullivan 50
Maret, D.C. 69, Trinity Episcopal 47
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 81, T.C. Williams 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Stafford vs. King George, ccd.
Steward School vs. Millwood School, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 79, Holston 27
Bishop O’Connell 64, Holy Child, Md. 41
Carroll County 53, Magna Vista 34
Central Wise 57, East Ridge, Ky. 32
Christ Chapel Academy 51, County Christian 28
Covenant School 43, North Cross 23
Denbigh Baptist 37, StoneBridge Christian 15
Dinwiddie 66, Prince George 50
Eastern View 78, Culpeper 40
Episcopal 52, Potomac 49
Fredericksburg Christian 65, Fredericksburg Academy 13
Grafton 52, York 31
Handley 50, Liberty-Bealeton 24
Heritage-Lynchburg 58, Brookville 24
Honaker 52, State Line 43
Hopewell 80, Petersburg 50
James River-Midlothian 35, Huguenot 30
Jamestown 71, New Kent 44
Jefferson Forest 45, Amherst County 27
John Champe 52, Fauquier 23
Lafayette 46, Bruton 32
Lake Taylor 66, Woodrow Wilson 34
Lancaster 39, West Point 29
Lebanon 48, Shelby Valley, Ky. 46
Lee High 57, Rye Cove 45
Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 29
Lloyd Bird 73, Clover Hill 33
Marion 67, Bland County 35
Mathews 56, Northumberland 28
Meadowbrook 64, Colonial Heights 45
Monacan 59, Manchester 32
Nansemond River 127, Indian River 19
Nelson County 39, Turner Ashby 32
North Stafford 56, Park View-Sterling 32
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49, Twin Springs 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 86, GW-Danville 26
Potomac Falls 55, Woodgrove 49
Powhatan 55, Louisa 50
Ridgeview 66, Council 20
Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Southwest Virginia Home School 36
Saint James, Md. 72, Millbrook 56
Seton School 83, Fairfax Home School 39
Smithfield 51, Tabb 39
St. Gertrude 45, Bishop Sullivan 42
Steward School 51, Norfolk Collegiate 38
Strasburg 61, James Wood 57
Stuart Hall 65, Temple Christian 28
TJ-Alexandria 42, George Mason 24
Thomas Dale 46, Matoaca 38
Union 57, Rural Retreat 33
Union 57, Rural Retreat 33
Veritas 82, Summit Christian Academy 22
Walsingham Academy 41, Portsmouth Christian 16
Warhill 43, Poquoson 12
Warwick 49, Phoebus 37
Warwick 49, Phoebus 37
William Monroe 43, Madison County 28
Wilson Memorial 52, Waynesboro 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Chatham, ccd.
King George vs. Stafford, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.