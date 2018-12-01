GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 76, Pulaski County 62 Alleghany 52, Staunton River 34 Annandale 66, Falls Church 64 Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 54, Atlantic Shores Christian 36 Appomattox Regional 51, Southampton 49 Atlee 37, Deep…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 76, Pulaski County 62

Alleghany 52, Staunton River 34

Annandale 66, Falls Church 64

Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 54, Atlantic Shores Christian 36

Appomattox Regional 51, Southampton 49

Atlee 37, Deep Run 35

Auburn 65, Eastern Montgomery 53

Bath County 36, Grace Christian 21

Bayside 67, Green Run 29

Bethel 63, Menchville 60

Bishop O’Connell 80, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42

Brunswick 44, Franklin 42

Chilhowie 39, Grayson County 37

Collegiate-Richmond 36, Nansemond-Suffolk 26

Colonial Heights 62, Bluestone 6

Dan River 39, Bassett 27

Deep Creek 82, Nansemond River 26

Eastern Mennonite 33, Blue Ridge Christian 31

Episcopal 55, Middleburg Academy 36

Fairfax 53, Hayfield 52

Flint Hill 68, Highland-Warrenton 52

Giles 54, Narrows 22

Gloucester 56, Heritage-Newport News 42

Grassfield 36, Great Bridge 35

Greensville County 74, Park View-South Hill 59

Hampton 50, Warwick 38

Handley 63, Warren County 36

Henrico 48, Hermitage 29

Highland Springs 59, Petersburg 39

Holton Arms, Md. 46, Forest Park 26

Hopewell 55, Varina 42

James River-Midlothian 47, Thomas Dale 37

James Wood 60, Clarke County 36

John Champe 49, Liberty-Bealeton 41

Kempsville 89, First Colonial 33

King William 49, Lee-Davis 45

King’s Fork 68, Indian River 46

Lake Braddock 47, Centreville 34

Lakeland 64, Hickory 44

Lancaster 41, Mathews 34

Lord Botetourt 66, Brookville 41

Loudoun Valley 75, Briar Woods 46

Magna Vista 64, Chatham 37

Matoaca 77, J.R. Tucker 46

McLean 59, TJ-Alexandria 49

Millbrook 60, Dominion 40

Mills Godwin 51, Meadowbrook 44

Monticello 53, Cumberland 20

Northside 53, Hidden Valley 40

Oakton 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 48

Page County 56, Woodstock Central 36

Patrick County 63, North Stokes, N.C. 37

Patrick Henry-Ashland 58, Louisa 34

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Franklin County 29

Paul VI 75, Carroll County 31

Person, N.C. 50, Halifax County 20

Phelps, Ky. 67, Hurley 28

Potomac Falls 44, Westfield 27

Potomac School 67, Broad Run 33

Princess Anne 85, Ocean Lakes 39

Princeton, W.Va. 47, Graham 44

Radford 40, Fort Chiswell 35

Richlands 51, J.I. Burton 43

Richmond Christian 75, Fredericksburg Academy 3

Ridgeview 74, Grundy 37

Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27

Rock Ridge 51, Kettle Run 35

Rockbridge County 55, James River-Buchanan 33

Rye Cove 41, Twin Valley 19

Salem-Va. Beach 45, Frank Cox 37

Spotswood 67, East Rockingham 29

St. Andrew’s, Md. 62, Amelia Academy 33

St. Gertrude 52, Norfolk Collegiate 33

St. John Paul the Great 59, St. Catherine’s 35

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, Oakcrest 22

Steward School 61, Kenston Forest 35

Stuarts Draft 39, Fort Defiance 33

Surry County 71, Windsor 15

T.C. Williams 70, Wakefield 47

Tazewell 37, Blacksburg 34

Trinity Christian School 51, Fairfax Home School 50

Trinity Episcopal 84, Banner Christian 26

Victory Christian, N.C. 44, Tabernacle Baptist 30

Virginia Academy 74, Christ Chapel Academy 58

Washington & Lee 54, Charles City 34

West Point 65, Northampton 33

West Potomac 66, Washington-Lee 40

Western Branch 74, Oscar Smith 36

William Byrd 53, Cave Spring 47

William Monroe 67, Fluvanna 35

Wilson Memorial 67, Waynesboro 39

Woodside 44, Kecoughtan 30

Hampshire Tournament=

Hampshire, W.Va. 51, Sherando 50

Riverheads Tournament=

Buffalo Gap 47, Covington 27

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 50, Harrisonburg 41

Auburn 74, Bland County 54

Banner Christian 77, James River Home 25

Bethel 63, Menchville 60

Brunswick 50, Franklin 47

Brunswick Academy 60, New Community 59

Buffalo Gap 58, Nelson County 56

Cave Spring 70, William Byrd 32

Central Wise 64, KACHEA, Tenn. 41

Chantilly 66, Christ Chapel Academy 52

Churchland 83, Carver Academy 41

Clarke County 74, James Wood 31

Courtland 99, Hanover 65

Dan River 51, Magna Vista 48

Dinwiddie 80, Nottoway 38

Eastern Mennonite 65, Holy Cross Regional 62

Eastside 86, Lee High 55

Edison 87, Mount Vernon 58

Episcopal 61, Yorktown 42

Falls Church 49, James Robinson 39

Fork Union Prep 73, Turner Ashby 50

Fort Chiswell 66, Marion 42

Frank Cox 67, Salem-Va. Beach 50

George Mason 78, Brentsville 26

Giles 55, Christiansburg 54

Glen Allen 79, TJ-Richmond 64

Grafton 40, Poquoson 31

Grassfield 50, Great Bridge 43

Green Run 75, Bayside 45

Greenbrier Christian 80, Kenston Forest 36

Greensville County 70, Park View-South Hill 59

Guardian Christian 83, Grace Christian 36

Halifax County 59, Person, N.C. 58

Handley 82, Warren County 56

Henrico 79, Hermitage 49

Heritage-Lynchburg 71, E.C. Glass 59

Heritage-Newport News 62, Gloucester 42

Hopewell 66, Highland Springs 57

Jefferson Forest 74, Covington 39

John Battle 71, Northwood 41

Kecoughtan 65, Woodside 59

Kempsville 52, First Colonial 34

King & Queen 63, Chincoteague 58

King’s Fork 84, Indian River 79

Lake Braddock 91, Centreville 81

Lakeland 77, Hickory 42

Lancaster 89, Mathews 52

Langley 45, TJ-Alexandria 40

Lee-Davis 86, King William 49

Liberty Christian 52, Rustburg 34

Liberty-Bealeton 81, John Champe 78

Loudoun County 57, Broad Run 48

Loudoun Valley 79, Briar Woods 56

Louisa 69, Patrick Henry-Ashland 29

Maggie Walker 61, Randolph Henry 52

Maury 75, Booker T. Washington 58

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 67, Bassett 42

Millbrook 65, Dominion 59

Miller School 77, Combine Academy, N.C. 54

Nansemond River 81, Deep Creek 48

New Kent 65, Bruton 60

North Stokes, N.C. 61, Patrick County 42

Northside 67, Hidden Valley 45

Oak Hill Academy 88, New Faith Christian, Ga. 58

Orange County 51, Madison County 47

Osbourn 41, McLean 37

Oscar Smith 73, Western Branch 60

Patriot 62, West Springfield 55

Paul VI 82, CC Carroll, Texas 52

Phelps, Ky. 81, Hurley 44

Phoebus 81, Denbigh 51

Potomac Falls 90, Liberty-Bedford 33

Prince Edward County 62, Altavista 50

Princess Anne 64, Ocean Lakes 46

Richmond Christian 59, Fredericksburg Academy 25

Rock Ridge 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 51

Rural Retreat 48, Eastern Montgomery 45

Seton School 80, Spotsylvania 60

Skyline 69, Rappahannock County 56

Smithfield 74, Jamestown 69

South Lakes 64, Oakton 56

Staunton River 67, James River-Buchanan 58

Steward School 78, Fuqua School 51

Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 43

Stuarts Draft 68, Fort Defiance 52

Summit Christian Academy 34, Bethel Christian School 27

Tabb 51, York 29

Thomas Dale 66, James River-Midlothian 63

Triad Baptist Christian, N.C. 87, Westover Christian 77

Varina 78, Chancellor 42

Victory Christian, N.C. 54, Great Hope Baptist 36

Virginia High 75, Lebanon 63

W.T. Woodson 65, Tuscarora 51

Wakefield 72, T.C. Williams 65, OT

Walsingham Academy 84, St. Christopher’s 62

Warwick 82, Hampton 48

Washington & Lee 55, Charles City 43

Washington-Lee 72, West Potomac 54

Western Albemarle 49, Rockbridge County 42

Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 50

Woodstock Central 81, Page County 57

Broadway Tournament=

Broadway 63, Monticello 39

Commonwealth Tournament=

Massaponax 57, Stafford 47

Final=

William Monroe 74, Chelsea Academy 23

Cougar Tip Off Tournament=

Manassas Park 70, Rappahannock 36

Dale Travis Tournament=

Carmel 78, Hargrave Military 65

Trinity Episcopal 86, Amelia County 35

Flint Hill Tournament=

Flint Hill 85, St. Annes-Belfield 47

Highland-Warrenton 57, James Madison 44

Potomac School Tournament=

Collegiate-Richmond 67, St. John Paul the Great 60

Rebel Invitational=

Douglas Freeman 60, Benedictine 58

J.R. Tucker 61, Atlee 57

Third Place=

Prince George 63, Matoaca 54

St. Andrews Tournament=

Landon, Md. 78, Wakefield School 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Blue Ridge vs. Great Bridge Christian Academy, ccd.

Brookville vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Culpeper vs. Kettle Run, ppd. to Dec 10th.

