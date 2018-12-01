GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 76, Pulaski County 62 Alleghany 52, Staunton River 34 Annandale 66, Falls Church 64 Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 54, Atlantic Shores Christian 36 Appomattox Regional 51, Southampton 49 Atlee 37, Deep…
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 76, Pulaski County 62
Alleghany 52, Staunton River 34
Annandale 66, Falls Church 64
Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 54, Atlantic Shores Christian 36
Appomattox Regional 51, Southampton 49
Atlee 37, Deep Run 35
Auburn 65, Eastern Montgomery 53
Bath County 36, Grace Christian 21
Bayside 67, Green Run 29
Bethel 63, Menchville 60
Bishop O’Connell 80, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 42
Brunswick 44, Franklin 42
Chilhowie 39, Grayson County 37
Collegiate-Richmond 36, Nansemond-Suffolk 26
Colonial Heights 62, Bluestone 6
Dan River 39, Bassett 27
Deep Creek 82, Nansemond River 26
Eastern Mennonite 33, Blue Ridge Christian 31
Episcopal 55, Middleburg Academy 36
Fairfax 53, Hayfield 52
Flint Hill 68, Highland-Warrenton 52
Giles 54, Narrows 22
Gloucester 56, Heritage-Newport News 42
Grassfield 36, Great Bridge 35
Greensville County 74, Park View-South Hill 59
Hampton 50, Warwick 38
Handley 63, Warren County 36
Henrico 48, Hermitage 29
Highland Springs 59, Petersburg 39
Holton Arms, Md. 46, Forest Park 26
Hopewell 55, Varina 42
James River-Midlothian 47, Thomas Dale 37
James Wood 60, Clarke County 36
John Champe 49, Liberty-Bealeton 41
Kempsville 89, First Colonial 33
King William 49, Lee-Davis 45
King’s Fork 68, Indian River 46
Lake Braddock 47, Centreville 34
Lakeland 64, Hickory 44
Lancaster 41, Mathews 34
Lord Botetourt 66, Brookville 41
Loudoun Valley 75, Briar Woods 46
Magna Vista 64, Chatham 37
Matoaca 77, J.R. Tucker 46
McLean 59, TJ-Alexandria 49
Millbrook 60, Dominion 40
Mills Godwin 51, Meadowbrook 44
Monticello 53, Cumberland 20
Northside 53, Hidden Valley 40
Oakton 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 48
Page County 56, Woodstock Central 36
Patrick County 63, North Stokes, N.C. 37
Patrick Henry-Ashland 58, Louisa 34
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 62, Franklin County 29
Paul VI 75, Carroll County 31
Person, N.C. 50, Halifax County 20
Phelps, Ky. 67, Hurley 28
Potomac Falls 44, Westfield 27
Potomac School 67, Broad Run 33
Princess Anne 85, Ocean Lakes 39
Princeton, W.Va. 47, Graham 44
Radford 40, Fort Chiswell 35
Richlands 51, J.I. Burton 43
Richmond Christian 75, Fredericksburg Academy 3
Ridgeview 74, Grundy 37
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 27
Rock Ridge 51, Kettle Run 35
Rockbridge County 55, James River-Buchanan 33
Rye Cove 41, Twin Valley 19
Salem-Va. Beach 45, Frank Cox 37
Spotswood 67, East Rockingham 29
St. Andrew’s, Md. 62, Amelia Academy 33
St. Gertrude 52, Norfolk Collegiate 33
St. John Paul the Great 59, St. Catherine’s 35
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 60, Oakcrest 22
Steward School 61, Kenston Forest 35
Stuarts Draft 39, Fort Defiance 33
Surry County 71, Windsor 15
T.C. Williams 70, Wakefield 47
Tazewell 37, Blacksburg 34
Trinity Christian School 51, Fairfax Home School 50
Trinity Episcopal 84, Banner Christian 26
Victory Christian, N.C. 44, Tabernacle Baptist 30
Virginia Academy 74, Christ Chapel Academy 58
Washington & Lee 54, Charles City 34
West Point 65, Northampton 33
West Potomac 66, Washington-Lee 40
Western Branch 74, Oscar Smith 36
William Byrd 53, Cave Spring 47
William Monroe 67, Fluvanna 35
Wilson Memorial 67, Waynesboro 39
Woodside 44, Kecoughtan 30
Hampshire Tournament=
Hampshire, W.Va. 51, Sherando 50
Riverheads Tournament=
Buffalo Gap 47, Covington 27
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 50, Harrisonburg 41
Auburn 74, Bland County 54
Banner Christian 77, James River Home 25
Bethel 63, Menchville 60
Brunswick 50, Franklin 47
Brunswick Academy 60, New Community 59
Buffalo Gap 58, Nelson County 56
Cave Spring 70, William Byrd 32
Central Wise 64, KACHEA, Tenn. 41
Chantilly 66, Christ Chapel Academy 52
Churchland 83, Carver Academy 41
Clarke County 74, James Wood 31
Courtland 99, Hanover 65
Dan River 51, Magna Vista 48
Dinwiddie 80, Nottoway 38
Eastern Mennonite 65, Holy Cross Regional 62
Eastside 86, Lee High 55
Edison 87, Mount Vernon 58
Episcopal 61, Yorktown 42
Falls Church 49, James Robinson 39
Fork Union Prep 73, Turner Ashby 50
Fort Chiswell 66, Marion 42
Frank Cox 67, Salem-Va. Beach 50
George Mason 78, Brentsville 26
Giles 55, Christiansburg 54
Glen Allen 79, TJ-Richmond 64
Grafton 40, Poquoson 31
Grassfield 50, Great Bridge 43
Green Run 75, Bayside 45
Greenbrier Christian 80, Kenston Forest 36
Greensville County 70, Park View-South Hill 59
Guardian Christian 83, Grace Christian 36
Halifax County 59, Person, N.C. 58
Handley 82, Warren County 56
Henrico 79, Hermitage 49
Heritage-Lynchburg 71, E.C. Glass 59
Heritage-Newport News 62, Gloucester 42
Hopewell 66, Highland Springs 57
Jefferson Forest 74, Covington 39
John Battle 71, Northwood 41
Kecoughtan 65, Woodside 59
Kempsville 52, First Colonial 34
King & Queen 63, Chincoteague 58
King’s Fork 84, Indian River 79
Lake Braddock 91, Centreville 81
Lakeland 77, Hickory 42
Lancaster 89, Mathews 52
Langley 45, TJ-Alexandria 40
Lee-Davis 86, King William 49
Liberty Christian 52, Rustburg 34
Liberty-Bealeton 81, John Champe 78
Loudoun County 57, Broad Run 48
Loudoun Valley 79, Briar Woods 56
Louisa 69, Patrick Henry-Ashland 29
Maggie Walker 61, Randolph Henry 52
Maury 75, Booker T. Washington 58
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 67, Bassett 42
Millbrook 65, Dominion 59
Miller School 77, Combine Academy, N.C. 54
Nansemond River 81, Deep Creek 48
New Kent 65, Bruton 60
North Stokes, N.C. 61, Patrick County 42
Northside 67, Hidden Valley 45
Oak Hill Academy 88, New Faith Christian, Ga. 58
Orange County 51, Madison County 47
Osbourn 41, McLean 37
Oscar Smith 73, Western Branch 60
Patriot 62, West Springfield 55
Paul VI 82, CC Carroll, Texas 52
Phelps, Ky. 81, Hurley 44
Phoebus 81, Denbigh 51
Potomac Falls 90, Liberty-Bedford 33
Prince Edward County 62, Altavista 50
Princess Anne 64, Ocean Lakes 46
Richmond Christian 59, Fredericksburg Academy 25
Rock Ridge 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 51
Rural Retreat 48, Eastern Montgomery 45
Seton School 80, Spotsylvania 60
Skyline 69, Rappahannock County 56
Smithfield 74, Jamestown 69
South Lakes 64, Oakton 56
Staunton River 67, James River-Buchanan 58
Steward School 78, Fuqua School 51
Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 43
Stuarts Draft 68, Fort Defiance 52
Summit Christian Academy 34, Bethel Christian School 27
Tabb 51, York 29
Thomas Dale 66, James River-Midlothian 63
Triad Baptist Christian, N.C. 87, Westover Christian 77
Varina 78, Chancellor 42
Victory Christian, N.C. 54, Great Hope Baptist 36
Virginia High 75, Lebanon 63
W.T. Woodson 65, Tuscarora 51
Wakefield 72, T.C. Williams 65, OT
Walsingham Academy 84, St. Christopher’s 62
Warwick 82, Hampton 48
Washington & Lee 55, Charles City 43
Washington-Lee 72, West Potomac 54
Western Albemarle 49, Rockbridge County 42
Wilson Memorial 60, Waynesboro 50
Woodstock Central 81, Page County 57
Broadway Tournament=
Broadway 63, Monticello 39
Commonwealth Tournament=
Massaponax 57, Stafford 47
Final=
William Monroe 74, Chelsea Academy 23
Cougar Tip Off Tournament=
Manassas Park 70, Rappahannock 36
Dale Travis Tournament=
Carmel 78, Hargrave Military 65
Trinity Episcopal 86, Amelia County 35
Flint Hill Tournament=
Flint Hill 85, St. Annes-Belfield 47
Highland-Warrenton 57, James Madison 44
Potomac School Tournament=
Collegiate-Richmond 67, St. John Paul the Great 60
Rebel Invitational=
Douglas Freeman 60, Benedictine 58
J.R. Tucker 61, Atlee 57
Third Place=
Prince George 63, Matoaca 54
St. Andrews Tournament=
Landon, Md. 78, Wakefield School 74
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Blue Ridge vs. Great Bridge Christian Academy, ccd.
Brookville vs. Amherst County, ppd.
Culpeper vs. Kettle Run, ppd. to Dec 10th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
