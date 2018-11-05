Bowie State marching band suspended over hazing allegations

Bowie State University's marching band, the Symphony of Soul, was suspended Friday amid hazing allegations.

WASHINGTON — Bowie State University’s marching band, the Symphony of Soul, has hit a sour note. The band was suspended Friday amid hazing allegations and missed Saturday’s final football game of the season.

HBCU Gameday reported that the school suspended the band because of serious allegations of hazing. An email sent to students said the marching band’s activities were suspended to ensure the continued safety of students pending an investigation.

Due to the suspension, the band missed the school’s final football game of the season, which Bowie State won handily over Elizabeth City State University, 49-7.

The Bowie State Bulldogs advanced to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference championship game this weekend against Fayetteville State University in Salem, Virginia.

There are no details available about the hazing allegation.

HBCU Gameday said the band may not be available for the Bulldogs’ postseason, depending on the length of the school’s investigation.

