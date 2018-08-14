Drunk U.: Top college ‘party schools’ named

Princeton Review's rankings of the top party schools is based on surveys of students about their use of alcohol and drugs, the number of hours they studied each day outside of class hours, and the popularity of fraternities and sororities on campus

WASHINGTON — Students at the University of Delaware may be more likely to hit the booze than the books, according to new rankings of the top party schools.

The school, which is located in Newark, Delaware, and has about 22,000 undergraduate students, was named the top party school in the U.S. by test prep company Princeton Review.

The rankings were based on surveys of students about their use of alcohol and drugs, the number of hours they studied each day outside of class hours and the popularity of fraternities and sororities on campus.

West Virginia University, Tulane University, Syracuse University and Bucknell University rounded out the top five. No D.C., Maryland or Virginia schools made the top 10 list of party schools. (See the full list below)

Princeton Review also ranked the top “stone cold sober schools,” where students reported less drinking and more studying.

Brigham Young University, which is owned by the Mormon church, was ranked No. 1. The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis came in at No. 13 on the list of most sober schools.

Doctors have noted an alarming rise in deaths from liver damage over the past 20 years. A study published in the medical journal BMJ last month showed cirrhosis-related deaths jumped by 65 percent between 1999 and 2016, with the largest increase in people between the ages of 25 and 34.

Princeton Review provides numerous rankings of schools across a number of factors, including best science lab facilities, best college newspaper, best financial aid, schools with the most politically engaged student body and most LGBTQ-friendly campuses.

Party schools

University of Delaware West Virginia University Tulane University Syracuse University Bucknell University Lehigh University University of California – Santa Barbara University of Wisconsin – Madison Colgate University University of Rhode Island

‘Stone cold sober’ schools

Brigham Young University College of the Ozarks Wheaton College Calvin College U.S. Air Force Academy Gordon College Thomas Aquinas College Grove City College City University of New York – Baruch College City University of New York – Hunter College

