First day of school: When classes begin in each DC-area school system

WASHINGTON — All good things must come to an end, and as the summer sun starts to set a bit earlier every day, kids in the region are preparing to go back to school.

But when is the first day of school?

Below is a helpful list of the first day of school for each school system in the region.

D.C.

D.C. Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 20

Virginia

Alexandria City Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Arlington Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Culpeper County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 13

Falls Church City Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Fairfax County Public Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 28

Fauquier County Public Schools: Wed, Aug 15

Frederick County Public Schools: Wed, Aug 15

Fredericksburg City Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Loudoun County Public Schools: Thursday, Aug. 23.

Manassas City Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 27

Manassas Park City Schools: Monday, Aug. 27

Prince William County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 27

Stafford County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 13

Warren County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 13

Maryland

Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4 (grades one through five, and six, and nine); Wednesday, Sept. 5 (for students in grades one through 12)

Baltimore City Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Baltimore County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Calvert County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Carroll County Public County Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Charles County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Frederick County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Howard County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Montgomery County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Prince George’s County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

St. Mary’s County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

Washington County Public Schools: Tuesday, Sept. 4

West Virginia

Jefferson County Public Schools: Monday, Aug. 20

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect Prince George’s County Public School’s start date is Sept. 4.

