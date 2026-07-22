American University president pedals the Pyrenees to raise money for scholarships

David Marchick's term as interim president of American University began on July 1. However, he already had a big vacation planned: a bike ride through the Pyrenees mountains in southern France.

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David Marchick’s term as interim president of American University began on July 1, but he already had a big vacation planned: a bike ride through the Pyrenees mountains in the south of France.

He didn’t want to cancel his trip. So, he had a thought: “Let’s turn this into fundraiser to help students,” he said.

“I love biking. I’ve been biking for years,” Marchick told WTOP. “I had planned as a bucket list trip to bike some of the Tour de France routes and then realized that I was going to be on vacation in the first week of my presidency.”

Posting on social media with the hashtag #SummitForScholarships, Marchick started the grueling ride through the mountains with an elevation goal — 29,000 feet, the equivalent of climbing Mt. Everest.

Marchick, 60, completed the 549-kilometer journey in about a week.

“There were so many times I wanted to quit,” he said. “But I was thinking of the students and the example I was setting. And I couldn’t quit.”

His ride raised $172,000 for scholarships from more than 250 donors.

“That money will change students’ lives. I’m very happy and proud of the effort,” Marchick said.

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