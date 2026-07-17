‘First step’: DC Council chair proposes $620M bill for new roof, expansion of Audi Field

The bill proposes adding a roof to the venue, expanding its capacity by 8,000, and building "ancillary facilities" to enable year-round use of Audi Field.

A bill proposed earlier this week would make several upgrades to D.C.’s soccer stadium, totaling $620 million — including expanding Audi Field’s seating capacity and adding a “climate-controlling” roof.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson proposed the legislation, which would establish a public-private partnership with the stadium’s owner, Major League Soccer team D.C. United, and commit $300 million toward the renovations. The soccer club would pay $360 million, plus any cost overruns, as part of the deal.

Mendelson told WTOP that introducing the bill is a “first step” toward scheduling a public hearing on the legislation in the fall. The bill proposes adding a roof to the 8-year-old venue, expanding its capacity by 8,000 and building “ancillary facilities” to enable year-round use of Audi Field.

“I can say that the city is much more supportive of soccer today than it was 10-15 years ago,” Mendelson said. “The stadium for D.C. United is frequently sold out and they believe that they have the fan base sufficient to support an expansion of the stadium.”

Funds from the District’s capital budget would be used to pay for the project in $60 million installments over five years. Mendelson added that revenues generated from the stadium, via sales tax on ticket sales, concessions and merchandise, would help pay back the city’s investment.

“Some folks may see this as asking the city through the revenues it otherwise generates to pay for this, but the way I look at it is, it’s revenues from the stadium itself that will pay for the improvements to the stadium,” Mendelson told WTOP.

D.C. United’s ownership has had conversations with his office and several others — including Mayor Muriel Bowser — about expanding the stadium for a year, Mendelson said. D.C. United CEO and Chairman Jason Levine told WTOP last September that Audi Field is one of the smaller venues in MLS, with a capacity of 20,000, and to “future proof” it, the team would need to partner with the city to make upgrades.

D.C. United itself will be switching its playing calendar in 2027, starting league play in the fall and going to the spring, which would require more usage during the winter months. A United spokesperson told WTOP the team was unable to comment on the legislation at this time.

“The team has put forward a persuasive case that there’s a need for improvements and expansion at the stadium, including a roof, and also have made a good case for why the city’s financial participation is necessary,” Mendelson said.

The bill also includes developing housing on empty land owned by the team sitting adjacent to the stadium. The property would have 467 residential units, with 122 set aside for “affordable senior housing” and 144 for affordable housing. The property would also include new retail and office space, as well as “publicly accessible open space.”

Lastly, the legislation calls for the creation of a special maintenance fund, the “Soccer Stadium Preservation and Improvement Fund,” that would transfer revenues paid to the District — from lease rent to revenue generated by naming rights and sponsorships — to pay for stadium upkeep. A similar fund was created for maintenance at Nationals Park.

The stadium averages close to 100 events a year and is the home to five professional sports teams, including United, two women’s soccer teams — the Washington Spirit and DC Power FC — and the UFL’s DC Defenders. It has also hosted other sporting events, including lacrosse, rugby, college football and international soccer, as well as concerts and private events.

“Audi Field has proven to be a success,” Mendelson said. “It is part of a growing industry in our city of sports, major league sports and using the revenues generated by the stadium to pay for improvements or expansions for the stadium makes a lot of sense.”

The bill is not final, Mendelson said, adding that changes may be made after the public hearing. The intent of introducing the legislation was to “get the discussion started” and to benefit from the public comment.

“We may recognize the financials are a little bit different, that the obligations we want from the team are a little bit different, that the community benefits are a little bit different,” he said.

Bowser did not have a comment on the measure at this time, a spokesperson told WTOP. Council member Charles Allen, whose Ward 6 is home to the stadium, was unable to provide a comment. WTOP also reached out to Council member Janeese Lewis George, who won the democratic primary for mayor in June, for comment.

Read the bill online.

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