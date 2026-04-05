5th and final arrest made in DC woman’s 2023 disappearance

A fifth person has been arrested and charged in the October 2023 disappearance of D.C. woman Chyna Crawford, who police say was murdered.

A fifth and final person has been arrested and charged in the October 2023 disappearance of a D.C. woman, according to police.

Chyna Crawford, 25, of Southwest, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2023, in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street. A missing person report was filed Oct. 26, D.C. police said in a news release.

Later, police said there were suspicious circumstances surrounding Crawford’s disappearance.

On Friday, police announced a fifth arrest in the case. Niquan Odumn, 25, of Southeast D.C., has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, armed carjacking and armed robbery. Odumn was already being held in the D.C. jail at the time of his arrest.

It caps off a wave of recent arrests in the case.

After 32-year-old Lashawn Washington’s arrest in March 2024 on murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges, no arrests were made in connection to Crawford’s disappearance until this year.

Deionta Person, 28, and Tyjuan McNeal, 29, both of Southeast, were arrested Thursday on the same charges as Odumn, and 31-year-old Bjarni Cooper, of Northeast, was arrested in January.

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.