Saturday’s FITDC HerStory 5K celebrates women’s history and closes roads in DC

Organizers of the FITDC HerStory 5K, one of D.C.’s Women’s History Month celebrations, are expecting thousands of runners and walkers to take part in the Saturday, March 7, event.

The eighth annual race will also include a shorter Kids Dash for children under 12, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation said.

Strollers and leashed dogs are also welcome, but drivers should make other plans.

Participants are encouraged to take public transportation or alternate modes of transportation. Between 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., shuttles will transport people between the Metro Center station and race activities on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Starting Friday, drivers will encounter parking restrictions and street closures along and near the 5K route.

Parking restrictions

D.C. police say the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, until Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On race day, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 13th Street NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Stree, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street SW

Street closures

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, until approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On race day, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

And the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to D Street SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to D Street SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Stree, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Stree, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue SW

Visit the FITDC Herstory 5K website for more information about the event.

