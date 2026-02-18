Teen accused of running toward Capitol with shotgun appears in federal court

An 18-year-old from Georgia accused of bringing a gun onto U.S. Capitol grounds will remain in custody after making his first appearance in federal court.

An image from documents filed in U.S. District Court shows a figure running toward the U.S. Capitol while holding a shotgun. Prosecutors say that figure is 18-year-old Carter Camacho. (Courtesy U.S. District Court in D.C.) An image from documents filed in U.S. District Court shows a figure running toward the U.S. Capitol while holding a shotgun. Prosecutors say that figure is 18-year-old Carter Camacho. (Courtesy U.S. District Court in D.C.) An 18-year-old from Georgia accused of bringing a gun onto U.S. Capitol grounds made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday.

Carter Camacho appeared before a judge in U.S. District Court for D.C., wearing a camouflage shirt and pants and saying little beyond answering the judge’s questions.

According to prosecutors, Camacho was arrested Tuesday afternoon after parking an SUV near the Capitol, getting out while wearing a tactical vest and camouflage clothing and running toward the building with a shotgun.

Court documents include photos prosecutors said show Camacho running with the gun in hand.

Investigators said the shotgun was loaded, and they also found 17 additional rounds of ammunition in a carrier attached to the gun stock. They also said Camacho told officers he was there “to talk to a member of Congress.”

When officers confronted him on the south steps on the west side of the Capitol, a U.S. Capitol Police officer asked Camacho what he was carrying in his hand. Camacho was then ordered to lie on the ground, and investigators said he complied. A knife was also found near the SUV he arrived in.

Camacho is charged with possessing a firearm on U.S. Capitol grounds, which is a federal felony.

He’s expected to return to court on March 2 and will remain in custody until then.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.