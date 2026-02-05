Senior dog rescued from DC trash chute

Apple ran around the Rockville, Maryland, home full of joy playing with her “Lambchop” chew toy. She was in a different situation a week ago, when animal control officials in D.C. found her abandoned in a trash chute.

A senior dog named “Apple” ran around a Rockville, Maryland, home full of joy, playing with her “Lambchop” chew toy.

She was in a different situation a week ago, when animal control officials in D.C. rescued her from a trash chute at a downtown apartment.

“It was clear that she was really underweight, really matted hair. Had obviously not had a lot of care,“ said Georgia Dodson, the director of Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue, who took Apple in after she was rescued.

Staff at the apartment complex reportedly found the dog abandoned in the trash and reached out to animal control. Dodson told WTOP that there is an ongoing investigation by the Humane Rescue Alliance’s Humane Law Enforcement.

The senior dog is “medically fragile,” according to Dodson, but she is making progress.

“Her coat was really in poor shape. We treated for fleas and intestinal parasites and worms. When a dog is found in the trash and assumed to be eating trash, you really don’t know what they’ve gotten into. So, we were sure to treat her for that and get that out of the way,” Dodson told WTOP.

Apple’s hind legs seemed to be atrophied; Dodson believes it was due to a combination of malnourishment and being cramped into a tight space, such as a crate, which may have caused her limbs to deform. But it is not hampering her spirit.

With her chew toy in mouth, she played, barked and happily snuggled and accepted pets while wearing a cozy mini doggy sweater on her small Yorkie frame. Her name came from when she was found, rescuers said she looked hungry enough to eat a nearby apple.

Dodson said Apple has made a complete 180 since she arrived at Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue.

“She was hard to get out of the crate when she arrived, definitely very timid. But once I got her out, gave her a good meal and a bath, she was all tail wags,” Dodson said. “She’s been greeting volunteers. She even wagged for the vet today. So, she’s really found her joy.”

Jade Conner, co-founder of Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue, added, “They’re resilient in a way that humans are not really capable of, and I think it surprises us every time to get a dog that’s covered in feces and filth to see that dog happy as soon as you get it off of them.”

The rescue specializes in seniors, dogs older than 7 years old. They founded Miri’s in 2021.

“I think that the reason that we also love seniors is because they’re so overlooked,” Conner said.

Both touted some of the advantages of having a senior dog, the fact that they are already house-trained and are a bit less energetic and demanding, compared to a puppy.

“There’s a sense of predictability when you’re welcoming senior dogs into the house and they really come with a sense of gratitude, I think, especially the ones that have come from a neglectful situation,” Dodson said.

Apple will be up for up for adoption after she receives necessary medical treatments, and the organization will accept applications on its website for her. Meanwhile, the all-volunteer rescue organization accepts monetary donations to support the medical care for all senior dogs rescued by volunteers.

