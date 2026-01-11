‘This is such a historic milestone’: America 250 organizer on plans for celebrating the nation’s big birthday

The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is coming up faster than you may realize.

And plans are well underway from several different organizations with plans to celebration the occasion.

Rosie Rios is the Chair of America250, Congress’s program to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

“This is such a historic milestone for everyone,” Rios said.

She said a big focus for them is encouraging people to volunteer.

“We are excited to launch America gives this is our national service initiative that’s going to make 2026 the largest year of volunteer hours ever recorded by our country. It’s never happened before,” Rios said.

Freedom 250 is a separate group launched by President Donald Trump which has organized the projections on the Washington Monument and a state fair celebrating each state during weeks leading up to the Fourth of July.