Classes canceled, shelter in place lifted at Catholic U. in DC after reports of shots fired near campus

Officials at the Catholic University of America in Northeast D.C. have given the all clear after earlier reports of shots fired near 7th and Monroe streets.

The university’s campus was under a shelter-in-place alert until 6 p.m. when officials gave the all clear notice. Evening classes have been cancelled.

The Metropolitan Police Department determined there was no suspect on campus after searching areas around the McCort-Ward Building, Pangborn Hall and Pope Leo Lane, according to an alert from the school posted on X.

D.C. police said on social media they were searching the area after a report of shots fired during a dispute between two people. Officers have not found signs of injuries or property damage.

Police said the search was conducted out of an abundance of caution.

Below is a map of the area where shots were reported:

