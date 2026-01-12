Regional theaters see boost amid Kennedy Center changes

Regional venues, such as Olney Theatre and Signature Theatre, report surging ticket sales, increased donations and growing interest from performers seeking alternatives to the Kennedy Center.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. As the Kennedy Center faces controversy, local theaters get more support

The Kennedy Center has faced a turbulent year that has included leadership shake-ups, artist boycotts, falling subscriptions and even a name change adding President Donald Trump’s name to the building.

As controversies continue to surround D.C.’s iconic performance venue, other theaters in the region are seeing more interest and, in some cases, fielding inquiries from performers and groups who may have worked at the Kennedy Center and are seeking new venues.

“We have been notified by our donors. About $50,000 worth of donations have come our way from people who would have put that money toward the Kennedy Center but have since decided to invest in us,” said Debbie Ellinghaus, executive director of the Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Maryland.

Ellinghaus said ticket sales were strong during the holidays, but said it’s hard to know if that’s tied to the ongoing situation at the Kennedy Center. She said there is also a renewed interest in regional theaters and community-driven productions as many look for venues other than the Kennedy Center, which is a major touring house in the region.

“There’s an opportunity for us to remind our community, and perhaps in many instances, maybe share for the first time what a nonprofit regional theater is, and why we are so integral and important in our community,” Ellinghaus said.

In Arlington, Maggie Boland, managing director of Signature Theatre, said the theater is in a period of “really strong” ticket sales with its two musicals — “Fiddler on the Roof” and “In Clay” — completely sold out.

Boland said she can’t speculate on why audiences are choosing Signature, but noted that regardless of the reason, the theater is selling more tickets.

“Whether it has anything to do with the current conditions or not, I am really pleased to say we are selling more tickets and bringing in more revenue right now than we have in prior years,” Boland said.

She also said December was a strong month for fundraising, noting that successful productions often drive donations.

While Signature focuses on its own productions, Olney Theater does bring in other performances and hopes to do more as it nears completion of a $37 million expansion. Ellinghaus said over the past few weeks her “phone rings frequently for rentals or collaborations,” as performers and groups look for alternative venues.

‘The arts community is really rich and varied’

At D.C.’s Arena Stage, Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif said there isn’t data yet to show a trend, but what may be connected to the Kennedy Center situation is what they’re hearing from theatergoers.

“We’ve heard from patrons who were really excited about us staying on mission with our work, staying invested in community engagement, staying true to our 75-year-old roots and what we’ve seen is an influx of support that was directly related to our clarity of mission and focus,” Sharif said.

At Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, president and CEO Monica Jeffries Hazangeles said there has been a slight shift of shows to the venue, but nothing big enough to be considered a real trend yet.

“Most of those decisions, though, are based on really technical production requirements and seating capacity and date inventory,” Hazangeles said.

Sharif said while it has been “heartbreaking” to see some big performers not choose to come to D.C., the theater community has been stepping in where it can.

“I’m watching my peers across the board fill in gaps of areas where the Kennedy Center was really helping support the ecosystem,” Sharif said.

She said the theater community is also close-knit when it comes to staff and performers impacted by the changes.

“As soon as there started to be shifts happening at Kennedy Center, I think that the response from the rest of the peers was one of real support. Understanding that those are our colleagues. These are people that we’ve worked with in different capacities for many years across projects,” Sharif said.

Beyond the headlines surrounding the Kennedy Center, Boland said it’s important to note that the arts are alive and well in the D.C. area, and theaters work together to thrive.

“So, a success at Arena Stage or Shakespeare Theater is good news for Signature and vice versa,” Boland said.

Hazangeles said she believes the arts community in the region right now is rich, diverse and overall healthy.

“Each of our nonprofit venues serves artists and audiences in different ways, and so our whole ecosystem, if you will, depends on multiple thriving institutions,” Hazangeles said.