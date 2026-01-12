Live Radio
Protests continue in DC as calls to end ICE violence intensify

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

January 12, 2026, 11:48 AM

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Constitution Avenue in front of the Capitol Building in D.C. on Sunday demanding a stop to federal immigration enforcement operations.

The protests, which occurred nationwide over the weekend, come in the wake of last week’s deadly shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother in Minnesota, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, and the shooting of two people in Portland, Oregon, by a federal Border Patrol agent.

Organized by 50501, DC Against the Trump Agenda Coalition, Common Defense and FLARE, protesters gathered at the George Gordon Meade Memorial holding signs reading “ICE out” and “Justice for Renee Good.” Some held American flags turned upside down: a signal of extreme distress.

Organizers gave speeches demanding an end to immigration enforcement operations, and some also shared safety tips for participating in large demonstrations.

Protesters ultimately marched to the ICE headquarters located in downtown D.C.

