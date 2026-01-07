Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Pedestrian killed in multivehicle…

Pedestrian killed in multivehicle crash near White House

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 7, 2026, 6:24 PM

A pedestrian has been killed in a multivehicle crash near the White House. (Courtesy 7News)

A pedestrian has been killed in multivehicle crash near the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 16th and L streets in Northwest near the Capital Hilton Hotel in Downtown D.C. around 4 p.m.

At least four vehicles were involved, and police said that a man died at the scene and three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

D.C. police said in a post on X that the 1000 block of 16th Street and 1600 block of L Street remain closed due to the police investigation.

Below is the area where the crash occurred:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up