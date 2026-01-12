Mathew McCollough, longtime director of DC’s Office of Disability Rights, dies

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the death on social media Sunday evening, saying McCollough served with dedication and compassion.

Mathew McCollough, an advocate for people with disabilities and the director of the District’s Office of Disability Rights, has passed away, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The mayor made the announcement on social media Sunday evening. In an X post, she called him a dedicated and compassionate advocate whose “leadership made a lasting impact on both our government and the disability community.”

She noted that McCollough’s career reflected a deep belief in dignity and opportunity for all.

Bowser’s post did not mention a cause of death.

McCollough had a long and storied career advocating for people with disabilities. His biography on the Office of Disability Rights states that he was named ODR director in 2017, after serving as the executive director of the D.C. Developmental Disabilities Council for seven years.

McCollough was a Filipino American with a disability, as he identified himself, and he often spoke about the importance of representation, inclusion and opportunity — especially for historically marginalized communities.

He was notably appointed by President Obama twice to serve on the United States Access Board, a federal agency that creates accessibility standards and guidelines. He was reappointed for a second term in 2015, cementing his reputation as a national leader on disability rights.

McCollough was born in 1975. He received a master’s degree in public administration from American University and a bachelor’s in political science from James Madison University.

Hundreds of people commented on Bowser’s announcement of McCollough’s death on Facebook with their condolences. Many shared stories of how his advocacy and public service affected them.

“Mat was such an amazing colleague, advocate and genuinely good human,” one commenter wrote. “And had such a great sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.”

“Truly saddened by this loss. Mat was the best at what he does and truly a compassionate being. I will never forget how you helped me in my great time of need. Rest peacefully,” another Facebook user added.

“Disability is the X factor,” McCollough said in a video about his personal story from 2024. “And it could truly bring people together if they’re willing to listen and just place themselves in other people’s shoes.”

“My legacy will be based on how well did I communicate that it’s upon us to really listen to other people’s perspectives,” McCollough added in the video. “And that people have the authority and the power within themselves to make the positive change that they seek.”

WTOP’s Sam Delgado contributed to this report.