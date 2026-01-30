‘Each call is more challenging’: DC Fire chief talks about snow days 

It may have seemed like the D.C. area came to a standstill after the weekend snowstorm. But while most of us were warm and cozy at home from the time the first snowflake fell until our streets were plowed, the men and women of D.C. Fire and EMS, along with other first responders, were out in force.

D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said something he thinks might surprise most people: “During snowstorms, everybody wants to come to work. It’s a sense of camaraderie. … You come together; you sort of suffer through it with your partners.”

Donnelly, who has been with D.C. Fire and EMS Department since 1992, said working during snowstorms is both challenging and exciting.

“Every call takes longer,’’ Donnelly said. “Each call is more challenging.”

Like most residents, Fire and EMS members have to deal with streets that have not been plowed, including the side roads that are hard to get in and out of before they are cleared.

Donnelly said they expect that, plan for it and work around it.

One way is by putting chains on the fire trucks and ambulances’ tires.

“They’re also pretty heavy, so they cut through the snow,” Donnelly said.

Deamonte Green is one of the engineers at DCFD Engine Company 3. The 14-year member of FEMS described to WTOP what it’s like driving the fire trucks with the chains on the tires.

“It feels a little different,” Green said. “It gets a little rocky, but at times, we run the chains at a certain speed in a safe manner.”

D.C. Fire and EMS also has specialized equipment like big tow trucks, snowplows and pickup trucks.

“We also have some very small four-wheel drive, sort of UTV ambulances with heat and air conditioning on them that we use during the summer special events. During the winter, we use them during snowstorms. They can move around sort of on top of the snow a little better,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly said the firetrucks don’t often get stuck in the snow.

“I think one of the greatest things about being a member of D.C. Fire and EMS is you are connected to your community,” Donnelly said. “You learn the streets. You know where all the hydrants are, you know the different buildings and how to get in and out of them.”

The most challenging part of their jobs when it comes to snow and ice, according to Donnelly, are ladder rescues.

“They’re moving around with 60 to 80 pounds of gear. On the ice, that can be dangerous,” Donnelly said.

Lt. Patrick Adams of D.C. Engine Company 3 said that when the gear gets wet and it starts to freeze, it becomes stiffer and makes walking through knee-high snow even harder.

“Usually, we like to do everything fast and we still try to do everything fast, but at that point, things have to slow down for the safety of our members.” Adams said. “If one of us goes down, it affects the team and it affects the mission.”

Adams said to minimize the risk when climbing ladders in the ice and snow, they always keep three points of contact on the ladder, meaning two feet and one hand or two hands and one foot on the ladder while climbing.

Donnelly did say there were two things we all could do to help D.C. Fire and EMS help us.

“One, shovel your sidewalks. Two, if you have a hydrant in front of your house, dig it out. That’ll help us find it when we need it, in all of this snow,” Donnelly said.

