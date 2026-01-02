Live Radio
DC police sergeant arrested in Maryland road rage incident

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 2, 2026, 4:39 PM

Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. police sergeant who allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Anne Arundel County.

Police said Sgt. Kaila Crews, 29, of Annapolis, Maryland, brandished a crowbar and then a firearm during a road rage incident on Dec. 18 in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 near Interstate 97.

No one was injured during the confrontation.

Crews was arrested Wednesday and charged with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime, Maryland State Police said Friday in a news release. Police also searched her vehicle and found a loaded firearm.

In a statement to WTOP’s partners at 7News, D.C. police confirmed Crews has been placed on administrative leave from the department. An investigation into the case continues.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

