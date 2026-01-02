DC police sergeant arrested in Maryland road rage incident

Maryland State Police have arrested a D.C. police sergeant for allegedly pulling out a gun during a road rage incident in Anne Arundel County.

Police said Sgt. Kaila Crews, 29, of Annapolis, Maryland, brandished a crowbar and then a firearm during a road rage incident on Dec. 18 in the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 near Interstate 97.

No one was injured during the confrontation.

Crews was arrested Wednesday and charged with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a felony crime, Maryland State Police said Friday in a news release. Police also searched her vehicle and found a loaded firearm.

In a statement to WTOP’s partners at 7News, D.C. police confirmed Crews has been placed on administrative leave from the department. An investigation into the case continues.