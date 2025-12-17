Violence interrupters graduate with skills to combat crime in DC neighborhoods

As crime in D.C. continues to be in the news after allegations of manipulating reported crimes, a group of people dedicated to trying to stop confrontations before they start has now completed their training.

Jawan Johnson is the latest graduate of the D.C. Peace Academy.

“I’m planning to just use everything I learned here to further my work as a violence interrupter,” Johnson told WTOP at his graduation, on Tuesday.

The 13-week program teaches skills aimed at stopping violence before it starts. Students learn mediation skills, conflict resolution and even first aid to stop the bleeding from gunshot wounds.

“They also get healing skills. We offer them life coaches and a therapist, so they get to learn more about themselves,” said Nekeda Gilbert, the program manager for D.C.’s Peace Academy.

One skill multiple graduates spoke about was cognitive behavioral therapy, which helps people identify and break the pattern of harmful thoughts leading to negative action.

“You’ll be able to handle yourself in different situations … especially if you sit back and understand that I’m feeling like this, I thought about doing this, but my action was this, instead of just acting off impulse,” Johnson said.

Students come from all walks of life to the Peace Academy. Some work in hospitals, others are chefs, but all want peace, according to Gilbert.

She told WTOP that she estimates 90% of the graduates over the last three years have been victims of violence or seen family members affected by violent crime.

“They are a product of trauma, gunshot victims, and family victims that have been gunshot victims,” Gilbert said. “A lot of them chose to do this work to give back, because they are hurting, and they see their city is hurting and they want to help.”

Robin Alston also graduated the 13-week program. She is a licensed therapist that has been struggling with her own mental health and thoughts of suicide since the death of her mother.

“I was able to get better. It was amazing. It was an amazing journey. I began to want to live again. I began to let my classmates in, and I became whole,” Alston said.

She said she was initially silent in all the classes, but it gave her a reason to get up in the morning.

“The program, without a doubt, changed my entire life. And I’ll go out and I’ll change a number of other people’s lives,” she said.

She told WTOP that her mother would be very happy and proud that she finished the program.

Gilbert told WTOP that programs like this work in violence-torn neighborhoods.

“The crime is really coming down in our neighborhoods. I don’t know what’s going on with all of the number changes, but I do know that this work does work so and it needs to be invested in more.”

