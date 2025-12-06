It’s ‘Ice Ice Baby’ in DC’s Ward 7 thanks to $39M ice arena

The nearly $40 million renovation to the Fort Dupont Ice Arena was completed and during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in D.C. on Saturday.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fort Dupont Ice Arena reopens in Ward 7 after $39 million renovation

The nearly $40 million renovation to the Fort Dupont Ice Arena was completed and during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined skaters of all ages on the NHL-sized ice rink.

“Everybody in the community is having a blast,” Bowser said. “It’s for people of all ages, league skate, figure skate, learn to skate.”

While she skated around the rink, Bowser, with a big smile, waved and took pictures with well-wishers.

WTOP reporter Jimmy Alexander jokingly asked the mayor, who announced that she was not running for election, if “Mayor Bowser on Ice” is next for her.

Bowser chuckled and said: “We’ll see about that.”

During an earlier ceremony, Thennie Freeman, the director of D.C.’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the theme of today was “Ice Ice Baby,” and had the crowd chant the song that made Vanilla Ice famous.

“We’re just really excited about the memories that families will be able to make,” Freeman said.

Thanks to the owners of the Washington Capitals, skating at the ice arena will be a lot easier.

“We purchased over 300 pairs of figure and hockey skates so everyone in the community could come out and use this great facility,” said Elizabeth Pace, president and executive director of the Monumental Sports and Entertainment Foundation.

“We also provided a Sani Sport, which is a piece of equipment which will help keep the hockey equipment clean, and safe.”

Pace, who grew up skating at Fort Dupont, was thrilled to see the refurbished facility’s locker rooms and ice rink.

Along with a new concession stand, the new facility has space for birthday parties and dance classes.

One of the people who wanted to see the new space is Daniel Nunez. The 18-year-old discovered his love and passion for hockey eight years ago at the old Fort Dupont Ice Arena.

“I think the work and time they put into creating this facility and into something better than it was is truly something great for Ward 7,” he said.

The ice arena’s official first day for the public is Monday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.