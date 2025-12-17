Bowser talks about the next steps in the District’s response to the House Committee’s report on crime data manipulation

D.C.'s inspector general will be looking into the House Committee's reports on accusations against the District's outgoing police chief.

Outgoing D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith has been accused by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform of manipulating crime data to maintain the appearance of low crime in the District.

On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser talked about the next steps D.C. is taking following the release of the report.

Bowser said that they are digging further into the reports and data as they look into the allegations of crime data manipulation by outgoing Chief Smith.

“The reports that have been issued leave a lot to be desired in terms of evidence and context,” Bowser said.

She said she will be asking for an internal review of the accusations.

“I am going to be asking the D.C. inspector general to look at the questions that were raised in those two reports,” she said.

When asked about those people who have left the department and how far back the review will go, Mayor Bowser said, “I expect that the inspector general’s review will be inclusive of all the data allegations.”

On Monday, Bowser lambasted the U.S. House Oversight Committee’s report accusing the city’s police chief of leading a pressure campaign to alter crime data. She questioned the Republican-led committee’s political motivation, methodology and timing.

“The interim report betrays its bias from the outset, admitting that it was rushed to release,” Bowser wrote in a letter.

Last week, Smith announced that she would be stepping down on Dec. 31 after two years in the position. Smith has said she doesn’t believe any crime numbers were manipulated during her tenure.

Bowser has tapped Jeffery Carroll to serve as interim chief of the D.C. police department following Smith’s resignation.

