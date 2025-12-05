5 people shot near DC’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Five men were injured in a shooting near the Walter Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C. Friday night.

Five men were injured in a shooting near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C. Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th and N streets. Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, three men were found conscious and breathing but suffering from gunshot wounds. All three individuals were taken to a hospital.

Two additional men suffering from similar gunshot wounds were also tied to the Friday shooting by investigators. The pair, however, had arrived at the hospital on their own.

DC police said in an update that all five men had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, adding that detectives assigned to the case do not believe the shooting to be a random act.

Officials are searching for multiple suspects who drove off in a black Honda Accord with D.C. tags, which was last seen in the 1200 block of 5th Street in the District’s Northwest.

The shooting remains under investigation.

