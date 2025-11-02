DC’s Capital Yacht Club serves up lunch for first responders

Scores of first responders descended on the Wharf, but it wasn't for an emergency. It was for a special appreciation picnic for those who protect and serve D.C. every day.

Scores of first responders descended on Capital Yacht Club at the Wharf on Sunday, but it wasn’t because there was an emergency.

It was the club’s yearly First Responders Appreciation Picnic, a “thank you” to police officers, firefighters and EMS providers who protect and serve D.C. every day.

“We’ve done this for more than 35 years,” said event organizer and former CYC commodore Guy Shields. “It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to first responders who protect us every day.”

Situated on the Washington Channel at the Wharf, CYC has occupied different buildings over the years, but as a result of the last development, the latest iteration of the club opened in 2017. Despite the transitions, the club has continued to host the event in honor of the District’s first responders.

Also attending this year were dozens of National Guard troops who are now patrolling the Wharf.

“It takes a lot to organize, but it’s usually no problem getting volunteers because everyone believes it’s important,” Shields said.

Club members cook, prepare and serve the food to attending public safety personnel.

Much of the food was donated by various restaurants who serve the Wharf, including Kirwan’s, Lupo Marino, Hank’s Oyster Bar, and Capitol River Cruises.

Some of the agencies who enjoyed the lunch included the Metropolitan Police Department, D.C. Fire & EMS, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police, among other groups.

