Working Capital: These ambassadors in DC keep the streets clean and offer a friendly face

Safety and Maintenance Ambassadors work to make downtown D.C. a clean place while helping any visitor that may cross their path.

In the D.C. region, conversations often start with, “What do you do?” WTOP’s “Working Capital” series profiles the people whose jobs make the D.C. region run.

Their jobs center around making downtown D.C. a clean place, all while having a smile on their face and helping any visitor that may cross their path.

A day at work might include picking up the odd candy wrapper on the sidewalk or helping a tourist find the White House.

“It’s my home. So you don’t want your home to be dirty,” said Gregory Trent, a Safety and Maintenance Ambassador with the Downtown DC Business Improvement District.

Trent starts each of his 10-hour shifts every morning getting the supply he needs, from grabbers and brooms, to leaf blowers and trash bags. He loads them up on his mobile trash can cart hybrid to patrol his roughly seven or eight block zone.

“Out here, making sure the streets are clean, making sure the trash is changed,” Trent told WTOP, while stopping at every trash and recycling can on the block along K Street in Northwest D.C.

Some strange things end up in there.

“A crazy thing was when the trash can was on fire,” he said. “It wasn’t a real fire, but someone probably smoked a cigarette, then put it out. Had to put it out with my shoe.”

During his patrol with eagle eyes, he spots even the smallest piece of litter in a flower bed, grabbing it up quickly before he is out on his way.

At this time of year, making the streets look pristine involves a lot of sweeping leaves, meticulously sweeping around parked cars to make sure the curb line is clean and easy to see.

“I love my job,” the D.C. native told WTOP. “Like being outside, talking to people, conversation and just fresh air.”

Safety and maintenance ambassadors also are on the lookout for spots that need more attention and maintenance, like busted street lights or broken benches and masonry in need of repair.

Even if Trent sees a small sticker on a lamp post he needs to remove it.

He has become quite popular with local businesses.

“When they see me, ‘You’re doing a fantastic job. Doing a great job. Oh my god, like you’re doing so great.’ Making sure everything, flower pods, graffiti gone and trash change,” Trent said. “They even want me to sweep in front of their businesses.”

He also greets pretty much everyone that passes by while he is on his route, helping any visitors that look a little lost or need a little help.

“Everyone comes down here wants to see new things. People ask me questions like, ‘Where’s this? Where’s the monument? Where’s the White House?’ I assist them,” Trent told WTOP. “They always say, ‘Thank you.’ They appreciate that I’m helping them out.”

