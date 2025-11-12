DC Council member’s Anacostia River boat tour highlights importance of ‘bottle bill’

A proposed D.C. bill would create a 10-cent beverage container deposit program aimed at reducing trash and improving water quality.

Ward 1 D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau took activists and others along for a boat ride on the Anacostia River on Wednesday to illustrate the need for legislation she has introduced, which she says will result in less trash in the river.

Launching from the boat ramp at Anacostia Park, the tour went north to Kingman Island. Along the way, pieces of trash, especially floating plastic bottles, were evident along the shoreline and floating in the river.

The Recycling Refund and Litter Reduction Amendment Act creates a beverage container deposit program in the District, requiring retailers to charge a 10-cent deposit on eligible beverage containers. Consumers receive a refund when they return empty containers for recycling. The program would be administered by a nonprofit funded by beverage distributors and regulated by the Department of Energy and the Environment.

“The four horsemen of the water quality apocalypse in the Anacostia River are sediment, sewage, industrial pollutants and trash,” said Chris Williams, president of the Anacostia Watershed Society and pilot of the boat.

Williams said the river’s health has improved greatly over the last decade, but there’s still a lot to do, especially when it comes to the presence of trash. He said the so-called “bottle bill” will result in cleaner water in D.C.

“For decades, companies like Coca-Cola, Deer Park, Pepsi, have been polluting our communities and have had no responsibility for collecting the containers they’ve been putting out in our community,” said Nadeau, who chairs the Committee on Public Works and Operations. “And now, if this passes, they will have to pay to do that.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser also opposes the measure, saying it would increase costs to consumers and businesses. Nadeau said there is no evidence a bottle bill in any other jurisdiction has resulted in higher costs.

Nadeau added that 10 states with similar laws have seen immediate and substantial reductions in bottles and cans entering the waste stream, driven by strong incentives for residents, visitors and collectors to redeem containers.

Michigan reported a 73% return rate, while Maine achieved 77%. These programs also significantly cut other forms of litter.

“They fear, that if we can pass this bottle bill in the District of Columbia, other states will be able to do it as well,” Nadeau said, commenting on efforts in Maryland to pass a similar measure. “We’re trying to make it as simple as possible, just 10 cents.”

She said with the change in government in Richmond, a similar effort might take hold there as well.

D.C.’s bottle bill now goes to the Committee on Transportation and the Environment, chaired by Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen.

