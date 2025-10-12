Tens of thousands turn out for D.C.’s 41st Army Ten-Miler

Less than 1,400 people raced in the first Army Ten-Miler, now — 41 years later — 35,000 people from 34 countries and from all 50 states and D.C. took part in the annual race on Sunday.

Less than 1,400 people raced in the first Army Ten-Miler, now — 41 years later — 35,000 people from 34 countries and from all 50 states and D.C. took part in the annual race on Sunday.

Although the weather was chilly, windy, and wet, it did not dampen anyone’s mood.

Along with members of every branch of the military, there were 180 wounded warriors racing through the streets of D.C., past the memorials and monuments, as they made their way to the finish line at the Pentagon.

Logan Miller, a U.S. Army service member, enjoyed the race and was motivated by other racers along with seeing the sights.

“I saw the Washington Monument while I was running and that was sick,” Miller said.

WTOP spoke to participants who traveled from Seattle and North Carolina’s Fort Bragg, as well as others who drove in from Annapolis and Alexandria.

One thing they had in common was what they said about the race — each person spoke of its positive energy and the beautiful views.

