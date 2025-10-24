Live Radio
Eleanor Holmes Norton scammed out of thousands of dollars at DC home

WTOP Staff | WTOP_website@wtop.com

October 24, 2025, 4:58 PM

At least one person came to the home of D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and claimed they were there to perform home services, scamming her out of thousands of dollars.

Jacqueline Pelt, who reported the fraud to police, said no one was authorized to perform services at the home, yet the 88-year-old’s credit card had been charged $4,362, according to an incident report from D.C. police.

This happened Thursday at the Lincoln Park home of the longtime nonvoting D.C. representative to the U.S. House.

The incident report said Norton’s financial institution has been contacted to have the charges canceled.

