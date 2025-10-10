DC National Guard director responds to criticism about troops picking up trash during community meeting

During a D.C. neighborhood meeting on Thursday, the director of the D.C. National Guard emphasized steps troops are taking to engage with the community and mentor young people, in addition to helping beautify the city.

Marcus Hunt spoke at the monthly Advisory Neighborhood Commission 7C meeting. He said President Donald Trump enacted the current mission Aug. 11, but it’s separated into two parts — one about safety and one about D.C. beautification.

Hunt told the crowd at the Deanwood Community Center that he couldn’t speak about the safety part of the mission, but he described the Guard’s monthslong effort to beautify the city.

Troops are in neighborhoods picking up trash and laying down mulch, specifically in neighborhoods in which Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners have highlighted where they can use the assistance, Hunt said. They also attend events they’re invited to, and have established partnerships to be visible at school events to mentor young people.

The Guard has done several events in Ward 8, where commissioners invited troops, Hunt said. They’re planning to attend an upcoming event in Ward 4 at Fort Stevens, and they also have a few coming up in Ward 5, he said.

Separately, Hunt defended the Guard’s current day-to-day responsibilities, suggesting troops are required to execute missions they’re part of.

It’s “a big waste of our time and tax dollars and of your service,” Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green told Hunt. “There’s other ways you can be effective at your job than picking up trash. This is how we feel as a community.”

Asked to respond to community concerns about whether beautification is the best use of the Guard’s time, Hunt told WTOP, “That’s an opinion-based question.”

Hunt also faced criticism that the Guard wasn’t responsive to community requests for assistance. About a month ago, Hunt sent a message to ANCs asking how Guard members could best help their neighborhoods.

After his remarks at the meeting, Hunt said Guard members don’t “go out every day, it’s based off of mission priorities.”

He said community feedback has been positive, and that “it’s important to know that we live here. We serve here. This is our community, as well. And while I do value the opinions of folks, it’s understandable, but it’s our D.C. National Guard. We are a part of the community.”

The mission is ongoing during the government shutdown, Hunt said, and he referred a question about whether troops are currently getting paid to the White House.

Current orders extend through the end of November, Hunt said, but “the president has the authorization to either curtail those orders earlier or extend it.”

Gerald Hines, who attended Thursday’s meeting, said the First Baptist Church of Deanwood is hoping to get the Guard’s help to clean up its garden area.

“It’s kind of overgrown right now, and we’re in a need for beautification, which is what I just heard, that Officer Hunt has a program with the National Guard that does that,” Hines said.

