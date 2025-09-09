DC National Guard seeks to expand community role during federal takeover

Director Marcus Hunt sent an email to D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners seeking outreach about ways National Guard members could contribute, such as trash removal, to make the city more livable.

Some ANC commissioners said they were surprised by the email and have doubts that this is a good use of taxpayer dollars.

“I’m reaching out to request your help in identifying projects or initiatives where the DCNG can stand alongside ANC commissioners and residents on neighborhood beautification efforts,” Hunt said. “Our Soldiers are not only members of the Guard — they are also our neighbors, living and raising families right here in the District.”

Ward 1 ANC Commissioner Peter Wood told WTOP he intends to reply “no thanks.”

“It’s uncomfortable and concerning to see the federal government make these forced gestures to local elected officials like myself,” Wood said, emphasizing the presence of armed military troops is not helping morale in the city. “It’s also creating this culture of anxiety, if not fear in the District.”

Hunt told WTOP that the purpose of the email was to foster a sense of community between the Guard and D.C. residents while they’re deployed.

“As a proud Ward 8 resident, three-generation Washingtonian, and lifelong resident of our city, I know firsthand the importance of caring for the neighborhoods we call home,” Hunt said. “In addition to serving as Director, I am also a Civil Engineer in the DC National Guard and it’s both an honor and a responsibility to ensure our Guard remains deeply connected to the community we serve.”

But Wood said the soldiers are well trained for crowd control and other military-related tasks, and that performing garbage pick-up and other beautification efforts is a waste of taxpayer money.

“The National Guard, as far as I know, is trained for things like crowd management and very large, easily escalated situations, which really don’t apply to D.C. at this moment and haven’t for a while,” he said. “They might be looking for a positive way to interact with the community that they are being forced to occupy.”

Hunt’s email says the National Guard is also seeking community outreach to others besides the ANC leaders.

“While our ability to support painting is limited, our teams are well positioned to contribute manpower for clean-up and improvement projects. Most importantly, we want to do this work together with the community — building relationships and strengthening the bond between the Guard and the community we proudly serve,” he said. “I will also be reaching out to local groups such as churches and civic associations to expand participation and impact.”

Federal law enforcement agencies, along with the D.C. National Guard and troops from several other states, have been patrolling D.C. since Aug. 11. That 30-day period is set to expire on Sept. 10.

The Republican-led Congress has not scheduled a vote to extend the action, which it must under the 30-day “crime emergency” that President Donald Trump declared.

