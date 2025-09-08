Working Capital: This DC cop has a nose for finding people — literally

Bubba serves as a tracking dog for the D.C. police, tracking down missing people as well as suspects who may be on the run from police.

“This is my partner, Bubba,” D.C. police officer Tyrone Campbell told WTOP.

Bubba is a 4-year-old bloodhound, and just like you imagine when you picture the droopy-faced canines, his nose is sharp.

Bubba serves as a tracking dog for the D.C. police, tracking down missing people as well as suspects who may be on the run from police.

Just last month, Bubba helped track a missing 78-year-old woman who had dementia across around one and a half miles. For that case and many others, Bubba is now nominated for the American Humane Society’s 15th Annual Hero Dog Awards.

The highly-trained furry officer has a special protocol when he arrives to the scene. First, his partner Campbell gets an article of clothing to gather a scent of whoever they are looking for.

“I could get a pillow case, which we love, a hat, shoes, anything with good scent on it,” said Campbell.

After that, he uses what is called a scent transfer unit and essentially vacuums up that scent, which is concentrated on a cloth pad that is then presented to Bubba to smell.

Before Bubba goes off to track, Campbell will eliminate any scents that may be on that article, such as a family member living in the same space.

“I would do elimination, which is basically the person walking past Bubba so Bubba could smell and be like, ‘Oh, that’s not the person I’m looking for that’s on that scent. I will eliminate them,’ and then we’ll go on with the track,” said Campbell.

Bubba and Campbell demonstrated their track ability for WTOP at the D.C. Metropolitan Police Academy in Southeast D.C.

First, Bubba does a quick walk around the scene in the parking lot. Campbell then holds the scent pad in front of Bubba’s freakishly sensitive nose before he then immediately takes off running.

Cadets and other officers are often in the way, trying to throw Bubba off with the scents but the police dog blew past them around the 200-yard test across the parking lot pavement and onto the lawn behind the academy. That is, until Bubba bounded toward the other officer he was tasked to find.

During training, Bubba gets a treat from anyone he was charged with finding. But, when they are actually on the job, Campbell sneaks him a tasty snack after he finds the person.

Campbell said Bubba has been trained to sniff out missing people who have been gone for up to 24 hours. Even with the invention of new policing technology, the tried and true method of using bloodhounds’ noses still remains one of the best ways to track someone down.

“The great thing about Bubba is he can pinpoint that one scent,” said Campbell. “We’re walking in the crowd and my missing person is in there. He can fight through all that other odor and get straight to that person.”

Bubba can even do what is called “back tracking.”

Recently, officers found a child that had been separated from his parents. Bubba was able to smell the child and then track where he had come from, ultimately reuniting the young child with his family.

Bubba has a unique relationship with his partner because not only does he work with Campbell everyday, he also goes home with him.

“He lives with me. He’s great. He’s great around the family,” said Campbell with a smile on his face. “He’s very interactive and a loving dog.”

Beyond his duties of tracking down missing people and suspects, Bubba loves interacting with kids and dog lovers at city events in their down time.

Campbell said, “I’m born and raised in D.C., so I love giving back to the community. We’re approachable. So if you see us, just say hey.”

Just, expect a slobbery embrace from Bubba.

While Bubba is a fun loving and gentle dog, when his patrol vest is on, he is all business.

“Same as us when we put the vest on, we know it’s time to work,” said Campbell about his canine partner.

“I think this is the best job in the world, having a K-9 partner. He’s always with me,” said Campbell. “It’s beautiful.”

Bubba is one of three dogs from the D.C. area that is nominated for the Hero Dog Award this year.

D.C. police’s bomb detection K-9, named Peyton, is nominated and credited for saving his handler’s life when they were attacked by a pit bull. The German shorthaired pointer is five years old.

Also a contender for the award is Tiller, a four-year-old Labrador golden mix who works for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to comfort first responders and civilians.

Voting closes on Sept. 15.

